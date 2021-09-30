Germany Commits €100m Investment for Renewable Energy
Africa Investment

Germany Commits €100m Investment for Renewable Energy

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Abidjan, 30 September 2021– The German government will contribute €100 million to the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), affirming its commitment to efforts to tap Africa’s renewable energy potential and drive its transition to clean energy sources.

The announcement came during the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy, held in New York on 24 September as part of the UN General Assembly.  

The funding will go to unlock private sector investment in green-baseload projects, a SEFA priority focus. Specifically, it will support technical assistance and investment in power generation, transmission and distribution to increase penetration of renewable power in African grids. The funding follows Germany’s initial contribution to SEFA of 50 million, made in 2020.

Norbert Barthle, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, said during the High-Level Dialogue: “We need to accelerate the global energy transition. This requires the rapid phasing out of all fossil fuels and a massive expansion of renewable energy. The time to act is now.

The financing aligns with the G20 Compact with Africa launched during Germany’s tenure of the G20 Presidency. The Compact promotes macroeconomic, business and financing reform to attract more private investment in Africa.  

Dr. Daniel Schroth, the Bank’s Acting Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, said, “Germany’s new contribution is a major boost towards SEFA’s capitalization target of $500 million.

It is also recognition of the catalytic role SEFA has been playing in accelerating Africa’s energy transition and supporting clean energy access solutions.”

SEFA is a multi-donor special fund that aims to unlock private sector investments that contribute to universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all in Africa, in line with the Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa strategy and Sustainable Development Goal 7.

SEFA has received contributions from the Government of Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, Nordic Development Fund, Sweden, Spain, United Kingdom and United States.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

 Partnership to stop hunger in Africa-AfDB, IFAD 
Africa Agribusiness Social

 Partnership to stop hunger in Africa-AfDB, IFAD 

Godfrey Ivudria

The African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and the CGIAR System Organization, today pledged to work closely with African leaders to address rising hunger on the continent and shore up adequate financing to transform and modernize Africa’s food production.  […]

Africa Markets Opportunities

African Union Commission inaugurates AfCFTA permanent secretariat as launchpad for Africa’s economic transformation

Godfrey Ivudria

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 18 August 2020 – At a ceremony on Monday to commission the permanent secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, reiterated the importance of the body to the continent’s economic transformation agenda. “The economic integration of Africa will […]

Somaliland Markets Berbera Port at the UK-Africa Investment Conference
Africa Opportunities

Somaliland Markets Berbera Port at the UK-Africa Investment Conference

Godfrey Ivudria

Somaliland is seeking to implore the British businesses to venture into Berbera port of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Africa at the UK-Africa Investment Conference. Bashe Omar Awil, the Somaliland envoy to Kenya who was part of the 2021 UK-Africa investment Conference on Wednesday says the Berbera Port whose expansion by the DP World from the […]