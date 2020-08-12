Gen. Tumukunde launches Kisoboka platform as Winnie Kizza joins ANT

Former Security Minister Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has today unveiled his campaign team ahead of the 2021 general election in form of a pressure group dubbed ‘Kisoboka’ loosely translated as ‘it is possible’.

Tumukunde finally settled to run as an independent for President of Uganda after talks with founders of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to front him as a presidential flag-bearer collapsed.

At a colourful ceremony at his Kololo Offices, a joyful Tumukunde, clad in an orange tie, black suit and white long-sleeved shirt, unveiled regional representatives, people he is going to work with as well as his roadmap and manifesto.

“However, we are still doing what we can to ensure that we can front a united Opposition,” said Tumukunde.

This is an operational platform that will act as a launchpad for our presidential campaigns. “But, we are still open to working with others in search of a joint opposition,” Tumukunde added.

Meanwhile Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, Winnie Kiiza has officially joined the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party led by Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu.

Winnie who said recently that she will not be seeking reelection for the Kasese Woman MP seat was unveiled by ANT at the party headquarters in Kampala this morning.

“I have done all I could to progress the FDC party and our objectives.

“While our struggle to liberate our country remains the core objective, our methods are fundamentally different and it is important that I partner with those with whom we agree on core ideals and means,” said Kizza.