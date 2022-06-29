AMA

FTT DAO raises $7 million, donated by FTX token fans

FTX Token Fans Start FTT DAO

HONG KONG SAR, 29 June 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- FTT DAO, a community-led ecosystem DAO, has received 250,000 $FTT, worth approximately $7 million USD, in community donations to help kick start its activities.

A number of community contributors participated in the donation to help grow FTT DAO. Through this donation, which will be used as an ecosystem fund, FTT DAO plans to support upcoming community-led projects across areas such as crypto education, decentralized finance and effective altruism for the FTT community.

“As an independent, community-led DAO, fans of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are encouraged to follow and get involved as a BFF, a Bankman-Fried Fan, Friend or Follower” said contributor 0xMarcJ. “There are limitless opportunities for FTT DAO right now, those interested also have the option to apply for a grant for an idea or project they have in mind.”

“I’m aware of FTT DAO and it’s cool that the community is spontaneously coming together”, said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX.

Fans can expect to see more crypto educational videos, content, and events. Donations are also earmarked for FTT-related NFT projects and further building the FTT global community and utility.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Dao.

About FTT DAO:

FTT DAO is an independent, community-led DAO set up by friends, followers and fans of the FTX Token (FTT). They are fully independent of FTX, who are aware and have no objections. FTT DAOs believe in the future of crypto and digital assets, education to bridge the current gap and giving back to the world. The FTT DAO community are called “BFFs”, otherwise known as Bankman-Fried Fans/Followers/Friends. We share the same values as SBF (Sam Bankman-Fried) and support his mission to give back to society in order to make a positive impact on our world.

