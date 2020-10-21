Fresh Dairy has handed over approximately 264 litres of milk to the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) in aid of their clean milk handling and production campaign which is expected to attract over 400 dairy farmers from various organizations across Uganda.
Fresh Dairy supports DDA's clean milk handling campaign

Fresh Dairy has handed over approximately 264 litres of milk to the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) in aid of their clean milk handling and production campaign which is expected to attract over 400 dairy farmers from various organizations across Uganda.

Samson Akankiza, the  Director Technical Services Dairy Development Authority who received the lot said the campaign is aimed at teaching farmers about clean milk handling and production which is vital for milk hygiene.

Akankiza commended Fresh Dairy on the partnership with DDA and mentioned that the milk from Fresh Dairy will aid in showcasing to farmers samples of pasteurized dairy products, which will in turn help minimize on the monotony of raw milk.

Akankiza explained that after the official launch in Central region, similar launches will be organized in Soroti, Gulu, Mbarara and Kiboga, focusing on areas that are easily accessible to farmers.

Furthermore, as a way of demonstrating clean milk handling and production, Dairy Development Authority will hand over aluminium cans to farmers in those regions, to educate them on the recommended utensils for milk storage,’ he said

Vincent Omoth – Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy said they are currently working with over 30,000 small and large scale farmers.

“Being part of the Dairy Development Authority campaign reaching out to farmers on clean milk handling and production is a bonus for us because the campaign is further empowering farmers on best practice milk production.

“This will ensure that the farmers will deliver clean good quality milk to our Milk Collection Centers, which in turn is used to make good quality Fresh Dairy products for the end consumers,” said Omoth.

