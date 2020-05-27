Fresh Dairy starts free home delivery services

Fresh Dairy has announced its free home delivery services dubbed ‘#Staysafe #Stayhealthy’ for both its Fresh Dairy and Brookside products.

The Fresh Dairy General Manager – Sales Joseph Awino said, the #Staysafe #Stayhealthy is a home delivery solution aimed at ensuring that their consumers remain safe and healthy while enjoying greater convenience and safe product transportation using their door to door motorbike delivery solution during the on-going global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fresh Dairy’s home delivery solution – ‘#Staysafe #Stayhealthy’ is free and available to all customers in Kampala and Greater Kampala areas of Entebbe, Wakiso and Mukono districts primarily throughout the week.

“Customers are encouraged to call our customer care toll free line on 0800100020/21 or Whatsapp 0715744664 all throughout the day (8 am to 6 pm) to place their orders, that come with free delivery,” said Awino.

Awino further noted that all Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available for the free home delivery services to include: Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.

“All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Vitamin A, B, D, E, Calcium and Potassium among others,” stressed Awino

He said their motorbike delivery team has been equipped with health and safety equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and social distancing skills to re-assure consumer safety.

Payments can either be made via mobile money or cash on delivery.

Awino said their products are still available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near upcountry consumers.