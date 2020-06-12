Allen Mwigarire Ssejemba (L), a customer of Fresh Dairy shops an assortment of Fresh Dairy products at Capital Shoppers, while Hajara Logose, Sales Fresh Dairy (C ) looks on. Consuming 3 dairies a day ensures that families maintain a healthy balanced diet.
Industry

Fresh Dairy heightens ‘3 Dairy A Day” Campaign

EABW EditorComment(0)

Fresh Dairy has heightened its ‘3 Dairies A day’ campaign aimed at instilling a family culture of having 3 Fresh Dairy products a day as part of an effort to ensure that families maintain a healthy balanced diet.

The Marketing Manager, Fresh Dairy – Vincent Omoth said, Fresh Dairy, being a family brand believes that everyone in the family should benefit from its nutrient-rich products that range from Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.

“All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others.

“We are encouraging families to consume ‘3DairiesADay’ such as Fresh Dairy Yoghurt, Milk and Butter because a growing body of recent research suggests that enjoying three servings of dairy foods a day is part of a nutrient-rich and balanced diet,” said Omoth.

Omoth further added that they produce dairy products but their business interest is the health and nutrition benefits for the end consumers of their products.

“We believe that good quality milk products are made from good quality milk. To this end, we have invested in stringent milk testing procedures both upstream and downstream along the entire value chain to ensure that we use high-quality milk in all our products,” he said.

Omoth said Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The number of seed varieties listed on the COMESA Variety Catalogue has increased to sixty-nine after seeds from two more companies namely Western Seed and SEEDCO were listed through the Uganda National Variety List.
Africa Agribusiness EAC Industry

More seed varieties added to COMESA list

EABW Editor

The number of seed varieties listed on the COMESA Variety Catalogue has increased to sixty-nine after seeds from two more companies namely Western Seed and SEEDCO were listed through the Uganda National Variety List. This has been made possible by the COMESA Seed Harmonization Implementation Plan (COMSHIP). COMSHIP, a COMESA Seed Programme working in close […]

The Caribbean and its surroundings are on the front lines of climate change. The Bahamas, the archipelago that stretches over the crystal-blue waters between Florida and Cuba, have been battered in recent years by devastating hurricanes, which have increased in severity and frequency as a result of global warming.
Industry Opinions

Clean Energy Is Also Resilient Energy

EABW Editor

The Caribbean and its surroundings are on the front lines of climate change. The Bahamas, the archipelago that stretches over the crystal-blue waters between Florida and Cuba, have been battered in recent years by devastating hurricanes, which have increased in severity and frequency as a result of global warming. As is the case worldwide, there […]

Alongside the conference, will run the Africa fourth Tech Expo, an experimental journey showcasing the leading technology innovations
ICT Industry

2nd African Blockchain conference to focus on technology for development

EABW Editor

CrytoSavannah and the Blockchain Association of Uganda, working in collaboration with the ministry of ICT and national Guidance will host the 2nd edition of the African block chain conference. The conference will take place at the Kampala Serena conference centre on July 3rd and 4th 2019, Under the theme “Africa 4.0: preparing Africa for the […]