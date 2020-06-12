Fresh Dairy heightens ‘3 Dairy A Day” Campaign

Fresh Dairy has heightened its ‘3 Dairies A day’ campaign aimed at instilling a family culture of having 3 Fresh Dairy products a day as part of an effort to ensure that families maintain a healthy balanced diet.

The Marketing Manager, Fresh Dairy – Vincent Omoth said, Fresh Dairy, being a family brand believes that everyone in the family should benefit from its nutrient-rich products that range from Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.

“All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others.

“We are encouraging families to consume ‘3DairiesADay’ such as Fresh Dairy Yoghurt, Milk and Butter because a growing body of recent research suggests that enjoying three servings of dairy foods a day is part of a nutrient-rich and balanced diet,” said Omoth.

Omoth further added that they produce dairy products but their business interest is the health and nutrition benefits for the end consumers of their products.

“We believe that good quality milk products are made from good quality milk. To this end, we have invested in stringent milk testing procedures both upstream and downstream along the entire value chain to ensure that we use high-quality milk in all our products,” he said.

Omoth said Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.