Fresh Dairy Enlightens Families on Boosting Health and Nutrition

Kampala. Fresh Dairy, the leading dairy products producer in Uganda has once again enlightened families to maintain a healthy balanced diet, with an aim of boosting health and nutrition.

A healthy balanced diet is one that helps maintain or improve overall health while providing the body with essential nutrition.

Marketing Manager, Fresh Dairy – Vincent Omoth said, ‘Fresh Dairy being a family brand believes that everyone in the family should benefit from Fresh Dairy’s nutrient-rich products that range from Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream.

All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others, crucial nutrients to support the body with essential nutrition.

At Fresh Dairy, we are encouraging families to blend our dairy products as part of their daily meals because a growing body of recent research suggests that enjoying three servings of dairy foods a day is part of a nutrient-rich and balanced diet, he added.

Omoth further said, ‘At Fresh Dairy, we produce dairy products but our business interest is the health and nutrition benefits for the end consumers of our products.

At Fresh Dairy, we believe that good quality milk products are made from good quality milk. To this end, we have invested in stringent milk testing procedures both upstream and downstream along the entire value chain to ensure that we use high-quality milk in all our products.’

Omoth concluded by noting that Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.