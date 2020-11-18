Africa Agribusiness

FRESH DAIRY BOOSTS ITS FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICES WITH MORE FLEET

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala. Fresh Dairy, the leading dairy products producer in Uganda has boosted its free home delivery services with more fleet to deliver both Fresh Dairy and Brookside products. The expanded home delivery fleet includes more tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile vans and a dedicated sales team that deliver door to door with an aim of heightening consumer convenience.

Sales Manager, Fresh Dairy – Henry Samanya said, ‘Our home delivery solution is aimed at ensuring that consumers remain safe and healthy, while enjoying the greater convenience of safe product transportation using our door to door tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile van delivery solution.

Samanya added that Fresh Dairy’s home delivery solution is free and available to all customers in Kampala and Greater Kampala areas of Entebbe, Wakiso and Mukono districts primarily throughout the week. Customers are encouraged to call our customer care toll free line on 0800100020/21 or Whatsapp 0715744664 all throughout the day (8am to 6pm) to place their orders that come with free delivery.

Samanya further noted that all Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available for the free home delivery services to include: Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream. ‘All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others.’

Daniel Mutyaba of Des distributors said, ‘As distributors of Fresh Dairy and Brookside products, we have equipped the entire motorbike and van  home delivery team with health and safety equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and social distancing skills to re-assure consumer safety. We believe that health safety is key in re-assuring consumers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we have also publicized our location specific agent contact numbers via all Fresh Dairy’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that consumers can call for home delivery as well.’

Samanya concluded by noting that all payments for the home delivery service can either be made via mobile money or cash on delivery. ‘Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are still available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.’

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Africa CEO Forum 2019 will unite its 1,500 participants around a real agenda for transformation
Africa Industry

Africa CEO Forum 2019: 1,500 business leaders meet to make African economic integration a reality

EABW Editor

KIGALI – Leading decision-makers from industry, finance and politics from more than 70 countries are set to discuss regional integration along with other key topics for the development of Africa’s businesses. The 7th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, the largest international meeting of Africa’s private sector, to be held on March 25 and 26 in […]

Africa Opportunities

On-site solar can spur post-Corona rebound in Africa

Godfrey Ivudria

Businesses in Africa suffer from the world’s highest costs of electricity. Rooftop and ground mounted Solar PV on the user’s site can slash industry’s energy costs, improve their competitiveness and create hundreds of thousands of jobs, but government regulations are holding investments back. Terje Osmundsen* The Coronavirus pandemic has left Africa’s economies bleeding. After 25 […]

Solidaridad, an international civil society organisation founded in 1969  has facilitated US$3.15 million of financing for a Ugandan Tea Processor Kayonza Tea Factory in the form of a long-term loan from social impact investor Oikocredit.
Agribusiness Industry

Kayonza Tea Factory gets $3.15 million for expansion

EABW Editor

Solidaridad, an international civil society organisation founded in 1969  has facilitated US$3.15 million of financing for a Ugandan Tea Processor Kayonza Tea Factory in the form of a long-term loan from social impact investor Oikocredit. The US$3.15 million loans will allow Kayonza to build a second factory that will help them in the processing of […]