FRESH DAIRY BOOSTS ITS FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICES WITH MORE FLEET

Kampala. Fresh Dairy, the leading dairy products producer in Uganda has boosted its free home delivery services with more fleet to deliver both Fresh Dairy and Brookside products. The expanded home delivery fleet includes more tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile vans and a dedicated sales team that deliver door to door with an aim of heightening consumer convenience.

Sales Manager, Fresh Dairy – Henry Samanya said, ‘Our home delivery solution is aimed at ensuring that consumers remain safe and healthy, while enjoying the greater convenience of safe product transportation using our door to door tricycle Tuk Tuks and mobile van delivery solution.

Samanya added that Fresh Dairy’s home delivery solution is free and available to all customers in Kampala and Greater Kampala areas of Entebbe, Wakiso and Mukono districts primarily throughout the week. Customers are encouraged to call our customer care toll free line on 0800100020/21 or Whatsapp 0715744664 all throughout the day (8am to 6pm) to place their orders that come with free delivery.

Samanya further noted that all Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are available for the free home delivery services to include: Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt (both flavoured and Brookside fruit yoghurt), Butter, Ghee and Cream. ‘All our dairy products are nutrient-rich with Energy, Carbohydrates, Protein, Fat and Calcium among others.’

Daniel Mutyaba of Des distributors said, ‘As distributors of Fresh Dairy and Brookside products, we have equipped the entire motorbike and van home delivery team with health and safety equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and social distancing skills to re-assure consumer safety. We believe that health safety is key in re-assuring consumers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we have also publicized our location specific agent contact numbers via all Fresh Dairy’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that consumers can call for home delivery as well.’

Samanya concluded by noting that all payments for the home delivery service can either be made via mobile money or cash on delivery. ‘Fresh Dairy and Brookside products are still available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.’