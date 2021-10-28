France, Uganda Aim at Strengthening Economic Ties

Monday 25/10/2021 – Mr. Franck Reister, French Minister for External Trade and Investment has today made an official visit to Uganda aimed at strengthening the economic ties between France and Uganda.

Shortly after his arrival, the French Minister had an audience with H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during which he reaffirmed France’s commitment to intensify its economic partnership with Uganda and its willingness to put French expertise for the benefit of Uganda.

The Minister also discussed with the President about French investments in Uganda and the growing interest of French companies in the Ugandan market, taking note of the immense opportunities for growth in key sectors like infrastructure, transport, water and energy.

Mr. Riester condemned the recent attacks in Uganda and reiterated France’s determination to continue making the fight against terrorism a priority alongside Uganda.

The Trade Minister also interacted with representatives of the over 30 French businesses in Uganda and other key players in the Ugandan economy, under the Club d’Affaires de Kampala, an umbrella body bringing together French and Ugandan enterprises in the country.

Here, he acknowledged the role French businesses play in building close relations with Uganda’s public and private sector payers through partnerships, training, technical know-how for sustainable growth, and the need to strengthen then further, observing that dynamic as they are, the economic ties between the two countries are still below their true potential.

France, he said, is keen to develop a strong long-term partnership with Uganda based on an equal footing and is ready to offer facilities and financing to support this partnership, declaring that the time is now for French companies to invest in Uganda. He also invited Ugandan companies to choose France for their investments.

Mr. Patrick Bitature CEO, Simba group of companies expressed delight at the visit of Franck Riester which he hoped was the beginning of a renewed business relationship with Uganda and the opening of doors for Ugandan businesses.

Mr. Francis Kisirinya, Executive Director Private Sector Foundation emphasized the role his organisation is playing to ease the doing of business in Uganda through better policy formation in consultation with the government.