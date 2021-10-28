France, Uganda Aim at Strengthening Economic Ties
Africa Opportunities

France, Uganda Aim at Strengthening Economic Ties

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Monday 25/10/2021 – Mr. Franck Reister, French Minister for External Trade and Investment has today made an official visit to Uganda aimed at strengthening the economic ties between France and Uganda.

Shortly after his arrival, the French Minister had an audience with H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during which he reaffirmed France’s commitment to intensify its economic partnership with Uganda and its willingness to put French expertise for the benefit of Uganda.

The Minister also discussed with the President about French investments in Uganda and the growing interest of French companies in the Ugandan market, taking note of the immense opportunities for growth in key sectors like infrastructure, transport, water and energy.

Mr. Riester condemned the recent attacks in Uganda and reiterated France’s determination to continue making the fight against terrorism a priority alongside Uganda.

The Trade Minister also interacted with representatives of the over 30 French businesses in Uganda and other key players in the Ugandan economy, under the Club d’Affaires de Kampala, an umbrella body bringing together French and Ugandan enterprises in the country.

Here, he acknowledged the role French businesses play in building close relations with Uganda’s public and private sector payers through partnerships, training, technical know-how for sustainable growth, and the need to strengthen then further, observing that dynamic as they are,  the economic ties between the two countries are still below their true potential.

France, he said, is keen to develop a strong long-term partnership with Uganda based on an equal footing and is ready to offer facilities and financing to support this partnership, declaring that the time is now for French companies to invest in Uganda. He also invited Ugandan companies to choose France for their investments.

Mr. Patrick Bitature CEO, Simba group of companies expressed delight at the visit of Franck Riester which he hoped was the beginning of a renewed business relationship with Uganda and the opening of doors for Ugandan businesses.

Mr. Francis Kisirinya, Executive Director Private Sector Foundation emphasized the role his organisation is playing to ease the doing of business in Uganda through better policy formation in consultation with the government.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Nigeria has granted a three-year tax exemption and export incentives to intending tourism investors.
Africa Industry Tourism

Nigeria gives 3-years tax incentive to all tourism investors

EABW Editor

Nigeria has granted a three-year tax exemption and export incentives to intending tourism investors. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the incentives would ensure that the sector meets the country’s development expectations in line with the National Tourism policy of Nigeria and existing fiscal incentive regime for investment. “The government, in […]

Uganda still International Criminal Court member
Africa EAC Industry

Uganda still International Criminal Court member

EABW Editor

Uganda still International Criminal Court member The Speaker of Uganda Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has reaffirmed government’s commitment to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court. Uganda has had run-ins with the Hague-based Court, with President Yoweri Museveni publicly taking exception with the Court over its indictment of a sitting Heads of State. Kadaga’s […]

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, United Republic of Tanzania, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi takes the oath of Allegiance administered by EALA Clerk Assistant, Victor Manzi
EAC Industry Jobs & career Opportunities

EALA swears in Tanzania’s foreign affairs & EAC minister as ex-officio member

EABW Editor

Tanzanian minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, United Republic of Tanzania, Prof Palamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi on Monday took Oath of Allegiance as an Ex-Officio Member of the Assembly. Prof Kabudi was sworn in by the Clerk to the Assembly at a brief ceremony witnessed by the Speaker and Members of EALA in line […]