Four years of Uber Eats in Kenya
Africa Travel

Four years of Uber Eats in Kenya

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

27 June 2022Kenya, Nairobi –  Currently with an expanded offering across multiple categories, including food, groceries, alcohol, beauty and wellness, and more, Uber Eats first launched in Nairobi four years ago and is now also available in Nakuru and Mombasa.

To mark its fourth anniversary, Uber Eats has revealed what makes for the most popular orders and delivery items in Kenya.

Business growth has taken off, in fact, orders grew by 5.2% year-on-year (YoY), with gross bookings growing by 20.7% YoY.

This was largely driven by a steady increase in first-time consumers, but also by deliberate upscaling and diversification of the Uber Eats platform through working with key restaurant partners and the addition and expansion of grocery and convenience orders.

Since 2013, Uber and Uber Eats have collectively reached over 30 million riders and eaters in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are excited to be celebrating four years in Kenya. It has been phenomenal to see the impact that we have had on consumers, delivery people and restaurants.

We initially began by having only restaurants in 2018 but have since expanded this to new categories with the goal of increasing engagement and loyalty with our platform.

Our category selection currently has multiple key restaurant players in the industry, supermarkets such as Chandarana, pharmacies such as Good Life, flower vendors, gas shops, water delivery shops and – even pet food delivery, while working with a range of partners that cater to every pocket ” says Kui Mbugua, General Manager, Uber Eats Kenya.

The latest consumer trends from Uber Eats trends have shown that consumers use the platform to order a variety of items to their doorstep ranging from cauliflower, and aluminium foil all the way through to hot wings and baking flour.

In 2021, the smallest order was one banana, while our largest grocery order was over 12 items which included flavoured milk, long-life milk, chocolate, energy drinks, and coffee, to name a few.

Having delivered the most expensive food order worth KES 28,520 containing Avocado Burger, Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger, Beef Burger, Crispy Chicken Strips, Hot Wings and Masala Fries, Uber Eats has proven that people are able to find diverse food options on the app to suit their evolving tastes.

Since its launch, the number of partners signing up for Uber Eats has grown day by day.

As a testament to the diversity of cuisines available on the app, Uber Eats trends indicate that the top four most frequented cuisines in Kenya include: American, Indian and Burgers and Pizza (Fast food).

Besides positively impacting the ordering habits of an increasing number of customers, Uber Eats has also made a striking change at eateries across the country with the increasing growth of “dark kitchens”.

Uber Eats has also witnessed entrepreneurs making use of the app in building their businesses to reach new customers and to get data on which items to focus on, and other information to improve their in-store and delivery operations.

Kui Mbugua concludes: “As we look to the future we want to continue to provide our partners with the means to innovate their businesses and reach more customers, continue to offer economic opportunities to Kenya’s residents, and provide consumers with more options at the tap of a button.

We’re proud to play our role in Kenya’s diverse environment and look forward to creating more impact.“

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

BOT Approves Cellulant Payment Solution
Africa ICT

BOT Approves Cellulant Payment Solution

Godfrey Ivudria

Dar es Salaam, July 2021: The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has issued an approval in principle to Cellulant Corporation to operate as a Payment Solution Service Provider in Tanzania having satisfied all the necessary requirements. Payment Solution Service Providers make up the underlying e-Payment infrastructure in Tanzania. Banks, Online Merchants, payment processors, merchants, state governments, […]

Africa Industry

Informal Trade and Impact of Covid-19 Key Features of 2020 African Trade Report

Godfrey Ivudria

The Afreximbank will launch the 2020 African Trade Report on 15th December The 2020 Report focuses on Informal Cross-Border Trade ahead of the implementation of the AfCFTA The report also looks at macro-economic and trade numbers from 2019 and, reflects on the impact of COVID-19 on African trade The Report Launch will feature an online […]

In South Sudan, the number of severely food insecure people was estimated at almost 7 million, 60 percent of the population, as of May-July 2019. Women weeding a field in Torit, South Sudan
Africa Industry

Protracted conflicts, adverse weather conditions exacerbate food needs

EABW Editor

Ongoing conflicts and dry weather conditions remain the primary causes of high levels of severe food insecurity, hampering food availability and access for millions of people, according to the Crop Prospects and Food Situation report issued last week. The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that 41 countries, of which 31 […]