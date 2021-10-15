AMA

Food Hero: Cameroon’s shrimp entrepreneur

charlesmulungiComment(0)

A Cameroonian woman who set up her own smoked shrimp business, has been recognized by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO) for her contribution towards unlocking the potential of selling shellfish locally and abroad.

NEW YORK, USA, October 15, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Cameroon sits on the Atlantic coast where Western and Central Africa meet. It was named “Rio dos Camarões” or, “River of Prawns”, by Portuguese explorers, because of the abundance of the crustaceans they discovered in the area.

Anastasie Obama has been named an FAO Food Hero and ahead of the International Day of Rural Women marked annually on 15 October, she has been speaking to the UN.

“As a little child, I was always fascinated to see women preparing seafood. When I was seven years old and I was still going to school, I would buy shrimp for my aunt, I would smoke it and then we would sell it. That’s how my business in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon began, some years ago. 

I used to cut wood at home and do the smoking and distribute in the village. It was a small operation and I didn’t even have an oven. My husband was very supportive, and I started getting more clients and our shrimp was being sold abroad.

With the little means that we shrimp smokers have, we sell and make a little profit to cover our cost. It’s not enough but we make do.

Today, shrimp is Cameroon’s main seafood export product. I have heard that the shrimp sector employs around 1,500 people and I believe shrimp is healthy food which is eaten by many. Shrimp is Cameroon’s main seafood export product.© FAO/Rocco RorandelliShrimp is Cameroon’s main seafood export product.

One of the problems we face is that it is hard for us to get fresh seafood and to conserve it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has depressed the local market even more. If we had some capital, we would get a cold chamber to keep our fish and only smoke it when we had an order.

I and others in the business have been supported by FISH4ACP, a global initiative for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

It is helping us to unlock the potential of the shrimp sector in Cameroon and support us in making this value chain more competitive and sustainable.

Ultimately, this will improve our livelihoods as well as contributing to economic growth, increased food security and a reduction in the sector’s ecological footprint.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

The post Food Hero: Cameroon’s shrimp entrepreneur appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Sale of a Seized Beach House Funds Covid-19 Vaccine Drive in Equatorial Guinea

charlesmulungi

Corruption Settlement Returns Looted Funds to the Public They Were Stolen From NEW YORK, USA, September 02, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-A decade-long scandal involving Teodorin Nguema Obiang Mangue, the eldest son of Equatorial Guinea’s president, may actually have a happy ending for the people of the country whose resources have been looted. The United States […]

AMA

New PRCA Africa Network Board brimming with talented innovators

charlesmulungi

LONDON, England, July 21, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has revealed the names of ten African PR leaders who will form the inaugural Board of the Association’s new Africa Network. The PRCA launched its Africa Network in April as part of plans to extend professional development opportunities to PR […]

AMA

Ventures Africa’s special feature on Heifer International: Reimagining the future of African agriculture

charlesmulungi

LAGOS, Nigeria, 6 October 2021,-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In collaboration with Heifer International, Ventures Africa, an online platform that produces stories about an evolving Africa, has released a mini edition titled Heifer International: Reimagining the future of African agriculture. This mini edition covers Heifer International’s commitment to agriculture on the continent through its AYuTe Africa Challenge.  The […]