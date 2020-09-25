FlyersRights body object to resumption of flights by the dangerous Boeing 737MAX

FlyersRights.org, the largest airline passenger organization has submitted its comments criticizing FAA’s proposed fixes for the Boeing 737 MAX as inadequate and not supported by data.

According to Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights.org, in a letter seen by EABW Digital News he wrote to the Senate Commerce Committee, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s proposal simply does not make the 737 MAX a safe aeroplane.

“Even if the FAA privately does have data to support each of its assertions, the 737 MAX is not proven safe to fly and clearly would not be certified if it were a new aircraft,” explained Hudson.

“We should not, and the public does not certainly does not expect these same officials to make an independent, sound judgment on the safety of the 737 MAX, its technical fixes, and overall operation of the certification system.

“FlyersRights.org, on behalf of the flying public, in the name of safe air travel, and in memory of the 346 people who needlessly lost their lives to Boeing greed and countless regulatory exemptions, call on you to force Boeing to release all documents pertaining to the technical fixes it has proposed to the FAA,” said Hudson in a letter he wrote to the Senate.

FlyersRights.org has requested these documents through a Freedom of Information Act request dated November 2019, but the FAA’s thorough and near-complete redactions make it impossible for independent experts to analyze the information and for Boeing and the FAA to restore faith and confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX.

“Ultimately, passengers may be the ones deciding whether the 737 MAX flies again. Without public disclosure and independent experts weighing in, Boeing’s deceitful actions before and after the two MAX crashes will be front of mind for passengers when they board any Boeing aircraft.

“Not Boeing’s assurances. Not the FAA’s imprimatur of safety. Certainly not when the same people who initially certified the MAX as safe are still making the decisions, which include, most disturbingly, secrecy,” said Hudson.

BY PAUL TENTENA