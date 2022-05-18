First Lady Expressed Gratitude as She Laid Foundation Stone

Makerere University Kampala 17/5/2022. First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni, expressed her joy and appreciation to God when laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Makerere main administration building and the other projects underway that will enhance the institution’s prestige as a centre for higher learning and excellence.

The administrative block, together with the famous bell-tower, was gutted by a fire two years ago. “I was last here on 20th September 2020.

It was a sad day, not just for Makerere, but for our nation and the nations at large, because Makerere has educated many people from other nations. This was also at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Makerere University was founded 100 years ago and several events have been planned by the organizing committee to mark the centenary.

It was first established as a technical school in 1922 and became an independent national university in 1970.

Today, the institution offers programmes for just over 35,000 undergraduates and has been consistently listed among Africa’s premier universities.

Next week, President Yoweri Museveni together with Mrs. Museveni, is expected to preside over the 72nd graduation ceremony.

Mrs. Museveni said “So, for me, my being here to relay a foundation stone for the main administration building in this season of Makerere’s double jubilee is very humbling and very significant for not just the education and sports sector, but for the entire nation”.

She said, “It is therefore my prayer that the Lord God will be the foundation of the new structure and indeed for the university for all time.

I pray that the foundation of this structure is the truth that comes from the one who said, ‘He is the way, the truth and the life and He alone will uphold our new main administration building and indeed this university for all time”.

Besides the Main Building, Mrs. Museveni also laid a foundation stone for the proposed School of Law and officially opened new teaching facilities.

The reconstructed building will be remodeled to give space for a Museum, Gallery, Exhibit Preparation Room, Archives, Central Stores, Lifts, Souvenir Shop and some administrative offices.

The Central Teaching Facilities 1 and 2 feature lecture rooms, administrative offices, boardrooms, a 1000-seater auditorium, study rooms among facilities.

On completion the new School of Law building will have a Moot Court room, Seminar Rooms, Lounges, Lactation Room, Offices and a Judge’s Ante Room.

Mrs. Museveni was conducted on a tour of the Dental School and Hospital which is expected to boost dental studies at the university.

It is equipped with a Plant/Machine Room, Dental Studios/Clinics, Recovery Rooms, Washrooms, Storage and Staff Offices, Student Locker Spaces together with other things.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe told the First Lady, “You have had direct input in raising the resources for all these projects, costing more than UGX 60 billion and we thank you very much.

Let me also take this opportunity to thank you for your efforts in raising funds for the construction of a teaching and research hospital for Makerere as well as your personal intervention in protecting the University’s land in Katanga.

A solution finally seems to be in the horizon for this problem of more than 70 years and we are very grateful indeed.”

He said, “Mama, please accept our most profound gratitude for all these efforts and for your enduring love for Makerere University and higher education in Uganda.

We pledge to put to good use all these facilities to contribute to Uganda’s social economic development in a more holistic manner.”

Mrs. Lorna Magara, the Chairperson of the Makerere University Council said, “The commemoration and celebrations of Makerere at 100, include hosting of a series of activities including, public lectures, seminars, exhibitions, conferences, alumni events, district exhibitions, a centenary marathon, and conferences.

The climax event will be on 8th October, 2022.” This comes a day before Uganda’s Independence anniversary.

She said, “As part of the celebrations, we have also earmarked legacy projects to remind future generations of this significant moment in history, including university teaching hospital, and we are eternally grateful for your stewardship in negotiating the 300 million United States dollars for its construction.”