fireworks Advertising Lauded for Excellence-PPDA Expo

fireworks Advertising, an advertising agency with expertise in communication, sales, and marketing advisory services was among the exhibitors who were awarded with a certificate of participation at the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) Business Expo 2022 held recently at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The agency fireworks Advertising was applauded for its creative support during the exposition. At the Expo, the agency showcased past projects executed including NSSF’s Friends with Benefits, Sting product refreshing promo, and Centenary Bank’s Supa Woman campaign among others.

While visiting the fireworks Advertising stall at the just concluded 2022 PPDA Expo, Dr. Margaret Kigozi, former Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority applauded the team for their contribution and top performance in the advertising and PR industry through the quality of services accorded to local and international brands including Crown Beverages Limited among others.

The Expo was held under the theme Exhibit, Collaborate & Grow, between 8th to 10th July 2022 at Kololo Independence Grounds. It attracted players from different industries like advertising and communications, insurance, banking, manufacturing, among others.

Frank Muthusi, Group CEO of fireworks Advertising said, “We appreciate PPDA for putting together this Expo because it enabled us to collaborate, learn as well as showcase our work.

As an agency, we have delivered meaningful, captivating and impactful campaigns that continue to create top-of-the-mind awareness for our clients and ultimately help them to achieve their business, marketing and communications objectives.”

The agency which consists of; fireworks Advertising, brainchild BCW and LOGGOS+ has since its inception in 2008 served clients from different sectors including; beverages, oil and gas, banking, insurance, telecommunications, not-for-profit and beauty and personal care, among others.

Other campaigns executed by the agency include; I Choose Peace – NIMD, God Made a Parent – Reach A Hand, This is Home – Uganda Baati, Nivana Thematic – CBL, Launch of Sting – CBL, Truly Uganda – TotalEnergies, Movit Family Soap launch, among others that have grown the market share of the mentioned brands among other clients the agency supports.

Walter Wafula, the General Manager brainchild BCW, the exclusive Uganda and Rwanda affiliate of BCW, a global integrated communications agency, said, “The advertising and communications industry is evolving as a result of technology, innovation and new client needs.

Through this expo we were able to discover new brand pain points that will enable us to tailor-make innovative solutions that will respond to marketing communications and reputation needs of firms and organizations operating in the markets we serve.”

He added, “As a business operating in a fast passed industry, agility is key as it allows us to embrace new ways of service delivery to our existing and potential clients.”

The Expo was graced by industry experts like renowned Entrepreneur and Business specialist Aga Sekalala, Dr. Margaret Kigozi, PPDA Executive Director, Benson Turamye who covered topics on, Business Financing Opportunities, Agribusiness, Electronic Government Portal session, Tax Planning and Management, Branding and Marketing, and Investment opportunities, Bid Support and how companies can leverage Electronic Government Procurement for new businesses.

Businesses in attendance had the opportunity to access information on the PPDA processes, systems and the opportunities that can be explored.