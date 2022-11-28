FIFA lifts ban on Kenyan soccer

World football governing body FIFA has lifted a ban on the Football Kenyan Federation (FKF).

With that, Kenya will be readmitted to international football.

In a statement by FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura, following the ban, the global body will send representatives from both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to meet the newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

“The bureau of the Council decided on November 25 to lift the suspension of the FKF with immediate effect,” Samoura’s statement reads in part.

“Upon lifting the suspension, a FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Nairobi in order to define the next steps for the FKF and to meet with the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports,”

Fifa said the lifting of the ban on Kenya is without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and court proceedings at national level.

The ban was imposed last year, following state interference in the country’s football operations, alleging corruption and embezzlement of funds.