Feed The Kids for Free at Expo 2020 Dubai

Feed your whole tribe at the must visit family destination Expo 2020 Dubai with child friendly cuisine, absolutely free

DUBAI,UAE, 8 December 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Keep the whole family fed and entertained at Expo 2020 Dubai with delicious deals, thousands of family events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for kids up to age 18.

Expo 2020 Dubai offers the littlest of diners a wide range of eateries from across the globe. Starting from 27th November kids (under 8) eat for free from the kid’s menu when Mums and Dads order a main meal every Sunday to Wednesday.

Follow the official EatAtExpo2020 page and check out the highlights for all the delicious food Expo 2020 has to offer (@eatatexpo2020)

ADRIFT Burger Bar

Places where kids eat for free

ADRIFT Burger Bar

Brainchild of Michelin-starred chef David Myers, the epic burger recipe has travelled round the globe picking up momentum and landed in Dubai with a never been seen collection of burgers. You can’t go wrong with burgers, shakes and delicious sides for grown-ups and little ones.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am-1am

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

For more information visit ADRIFT Burger Bar | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Alif Café by Farm2Table

Make sure your family is getting the freshest ingredients from the born-at-Expo concept, Alif Café showcasing the incredible range and quality that the UAE has to offer, with organic ingredients from local farm.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – midnight and Thursday – Friday 10am-1am

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

For more information visit farm2table | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

The world’s first African dining hall has opened at Expo 2020, and it is a must-visit for all the family. Explore the best of African cuisine at the world’s largest hidden gem from top African chefs. With 10 counters to discover there’s something for everyone, even the fussiest of little eaters. From lip smacking buttermilk fried chicken from Chicken Coop to Choma BBQ.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am-1am.

Location: Jubilee Park

Link to Instagram

For more information visit Alkebulan African Dining Hall | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Rising Flavours

Visit Rising Flavours and get a real taste of Arabia with incredible talent from the region. Expect traditional dishes, meat, fish, rice, and mint drinks. It will serve as a celebration of the incredible flavours and talent that has been born from and nurtured within the region.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am-1am.

Location: Jubilee Park

Link to Instagram

For more information visit Rising Flavours | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

BARON

A humble place with experience in the best dining establishments, yet the relaxed neighborhood joint rustles up magnificent rustic dishes, from organic farmers market produce and sustainably sourced fish. This is food for the soul.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10 am – 11pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am

Location: Al Wasl

Link to Instagram

For more information visit BARON| Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Jubilee Gastronomy

Treat yourself and your family as Dubai’s best hosts the world’s best with a series of chef’s tables at Jubilee Gastronomy or try a sample of lighter bites for the kiddiewinks.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am-00am and Thursday – Friday 10am-1am

Location: Al Wasl

Link to Instagram

Book here: Jubilee Gastronomy | A Gates Hospitality Collection

Bread Ahead Bakery & School

The Masters of baking, the London-based Bread Ahead has a cult following with Londoners and food fanatics across the globe. Visit Bread Ahead and feed those growing bones, from a selection of scrummy doughnuts to pick from like cookies and cream or vanilla custard to fresh baked sourdough Margarita pizzas.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 10am – midnight

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

Book here: Bread Ahead Bakery School | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Café Milano

A home away from home, where Mums and Dads can recharge their batteries. Experience a slice of the good life with Cafe Milano with and a menu full of traditional Italian.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – midnight and Thursday-Friday 10am – 1am

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

For more information visit Cafe Milano | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Canvas by Coffee Culture

Cultivating a space where people can get together to work, dream and create Canvas by C+C, is a co-working space, with a cultural program to enrich the experience of community members within its minimalist industrial surroundings.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 9am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 9am – 1am

Location: Opportunity District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Canvas by C+C| Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Gastro Roots of Hungary

Traditional Hungarian cuisine cooked with a contemporary twist. Expect a warm Hungarian welcome at the family friendly restaurant and watch as the top chefs prepare your food with quality ingredients from the Hungarian countryside.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 12pm – 9.30pm and Thursday-Friday 12pm – 9.30pm

Location: Hungary Pavilion

Link to Instagram

For more information visit Gastro Roots | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Kojaki

Dive into a new Korean Japanese experience. Using the highest quality ingredients prepared with contemporary cooking techniques, authentic flavours are presented in a refined, approachable, and creative way.

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10am – 11pm and Thursday-Friday 11am – 1am

Location: Hungary Pavilion

Link to Instagram

To book visit Kojaki | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Kutir

Kutir offers a punchy, authentic, and traditional Indian menu. It’s prepared in a feasting-style, creating a relaxed and intimate setting for all. The menu features highly seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on game and seafood.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 12pm – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 12pm – 11pm

Location: Opportunity District

Link to Instagram

To book visit KUTIR | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Long Chim

A warm invitation between friends and family to share dishes of food that are typically served in the markets and from the food stalls in modern Bangkok, a city that embraces modernity yet simultaneously respects its rich history and culture. Long Chim – come and try.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 11pm

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Long Chim | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Mudra

Mudrá aims to share the plant-based lifestyle though approachable cuisine. The menu has a wide range of options, from simple food like pizzas and burgers, to novelty nikkei sushi, along with amazing starters and mains to impress the littlest of palates.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10.00am – 11pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am

Location: Sustainability District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Mudra | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Scarpetta Mercato

Try a taste of Scarpetta’s signature pastas, made in-house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. It’s famous spaghetti tomato and basil is nothing short of classic simplicity in both taste and preparation.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 11pm

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Scarpetta | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

The National by Geoffrey Zakarian

The menu offers Zakarian’s signature modern American cuisine – a style of cooking that has earned him critical acclaim. Zakarian’s cuisine is fresh and accessible, concentrating on seasonal ingredients prepared with classic techniques.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 11pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am

Location: Al Wasl

Link to Instagram

To book visit The National | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Veg’d

The mission of VEG’D, curated by world-renowned chef and entrepreneur Matthew Kenney and is to provide delicious, nourishing wholefoods and drinks on the go, serving up delicious, vibrant and flavourful food fast.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 9am – 11.30pm and Thursday – Friday 9am – 1am

Location: Sustainability District

Link to Instagram

For more information visit Veg’d | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

XSYT

Matthew Kenney brings his plant-based approach to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, taking artistic liberties to create vibrant, playful adaptations of traditional cultural dishes.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 10am – 10.30pm and Thursday – Friday 10am – 1am

Location: Sustainable District

Link to Instagram

To book visit XSYT | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Garden on 1, Sports Lounge

Grab a bite with the kids at the family friendly sports lounge. The casual grazing boards and wholesome nosh will keep you full while the live sports, music, bingo and quizzes will keep you and all the family entertained.

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday 12pm – 11.30pm and Thursday – Friday 12pm – 1am

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Garden on 1 | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Farrago in Sustainability

Take a trip to culinary excellence from around the world Farrago Express, where a medley of exciting flavours and experiences await. Bring your family along and enjoy the dedicated Culinary Pod Experience, showcasing the best culinary curations from participating countries.

Opening times: All day 11:00 – 22:00

Location: Mobility District

Link to Instagram

To book visit Farrago | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

With a host of options to keep all the family full and happy and your wallet full and happy visit Expo 2020 Dubai. One child’s meal will be free for every adult main course ordered.

Veg’d

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of TGP International.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever

Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone

For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18

Expo is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Built with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the Expo site will transform into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after Expo 2020 closes its doors

How to cover Expo 2020 Dubai in person at event time or report on the event remotely

To attend Expo 2020 or cover Expo 2020 remotely using content and assets generated by Expo, you must be accredited.

To kick off your journey with Expo 2020, please ensure that you:

1. Register to access our Media Information System, Tawassul at https://media.expo2020dubai.com.

Tawassul is regularly updated, providing the latest content assets, including press releases, photographs, audio and video, the electronic media kit, and information on broadcast and photography operations. It also provides you with important information and updates on facilities and services such as media accreditation, visa information for international accredited media, and permits. Access to other media-related systems (Media Asset Management System and Media Bookings System), which will be launched in Q2 2021, will only be permitted to accredited media (see below). Information about these systems can be found on Tawassul.

2. Once registered, submit an Expo 2020 Media Accreditation expression of interest.

Within this expression of interest, please appoint an Accreditation Liaison Officer (ALO) from within your organisation who will act as the single point of contact with Expo 2020 for media accreditation. Following this, approved media organisations will be provided login details and instructions for the accreditation system to enable them to submit applications.

For support, contact Expo 2020 Dubai’s Media Services team at [email protected] or +971 (0)56 689 2101. Visit: www.expo2020dubai.com

Follow: Twitter: @expo2020dubai | Facebook: @Expo2020Dubai | Instagram: expo2020dubai

About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Press Office

On call contac

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +971 56 688 9509

P.O. Box 2020, Dubai, UAE

The post Feed The Kids for Free at Expo 2020 Dubai appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)