Farmers in East Africa Hopeful for Coming Rainy Season

A report by Newsweek now claims that the rainy season is coming soon to East Africa offering a glimmer of hope for farmers or communities that have suffered from prolonged drought.

The report explained that portions of East Africa, such as Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Somaliland, have been experiencing drought after over five failed rainy season events.

“Without rain to drench and alleviate the drought, many farmers or animals could suffer from drought. The decline and, eventually, the shortage of water supply also threaten communities and agricultural lands. Many communities and farming rely on rainfall, and droughts without rain could have a bigger problem,” the report stated.

The United Nations (UN) has previously raised the alarm over the effect of heat waves in southwest Asia and portions of Africa, causing regions to become unsustainable for human life and probably animals.

Extreme and prolonged drought can be associated with the impact of climate. The Centre for Climate and Energy Solutions explained that climate change could increase the possibility of droughts, which could alter water availability or disrupt the rains.

The UN added that climate change contributes to worsening drought by warmer temperatures affecting evaporation. “The effect could reduce impact, surface water, or low precipitation. In addition, the extreme drought would affect the water supply, agricultural harvests, or supplies and energy.”

Meanwhile, a new study showed that improved groundwater management could offer solutions to the drought’s impacts. According to Newsweek, the study authors are Dr. Markus Adloff of the School of Geographical Sciences in Bristol and Dr. Katerina Michaelides from the University of Bristol.

The study explained that scientists discovered that groundwater storage appears to be increasing, which could provide hope for African communities.

Dr Michaelides said that the scarcity of rainfall and the impact of crops could result in food scarcity, leading to a food crisis or famine. The effect of droughts on scarce resources for many communities and the livelihood of people in east Africa. Michaelides is also an associate professor in dryland hydrology.

Michaelides added that illness and death for humans and animals could occur when there are water shortages.

The research noted that groundwater could help unlock potential use for communities, adding that rainfall is most common from October to December.

The researcher plans to conduct regional groundwater surveys. The research findings or outcome after the surveys would help provide accurate assistance to fight the drought.

Droughts have been a concern in East Africa, especially for those whose lives depend on farming. Research shows that drought could disrupt the food source and cause food insecurity in many communities.