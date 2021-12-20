Experian Awarded Best Credit Management Company
Africa Industry

Experian Awarded Best Credit Management Company

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Uganda, 15 December 2021Experian Uganda (previously Compuscan CRB) is honoured to receive a Visionaries Award from the Government of the Republic of Uganda for the fourth time.

The Visionaries of Uganda Awards are aimed at recognising the top achievers in different sectors of the economy in both Government and Private Sectors, highlighting their services and impact on society.

Recipients are commended for their outstanding contribution towards Uganda Middle Income Status Aspiration and Vision 2040 as set out by the Government of the Republic of Uganda.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition. Our business is committed to powering opportunities that create a better tomorrow for our clients and consumers.

We aim to increase the visibility of Ugandan consumers to formal lenders, reduce the information gap between the consumer and lender, and positively impact consumer behaviour in the servicing of bank loans,” said Mark Mwanje, Managing Director, Experian Uganda, upon receipt of the award.

Experian, a global information services company, successfully acquired Compuscan CRB in 2019, Uganda’s first credit bureau which was established in 2006.

Locally, the company introduced first-ever solutions such as the Financial Card System, credit reports, and credit scoring to the country, which have had a significant impact on the country’s people, businesses, and economy.

“Experian’s global technology capabilities, software, depth of data, and analytics allows us to offer clients in Uganda and Africa a more extensive range of solutions.

The introduction of more advanced credit analytics, scoring and decisioning tools will allow our clients in Uganda to make better business decisions,” Mwanje added.

Covid-19’s impact on credit scoring

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted many organisations and forced them to consider new ways of doing business. In response to a changing marketplace, organisations have turned to digital channels as an alternative way to deliver services to their customers.

To effectively deliver these services in a complex business environment, lenders in Uganda are increasingly using credit risk scoring models to predict the risk and behaviour of their customers.

Compuscore, the Experian bureau scorecard introduced in Uganda in 2015, coupled with auto-decisioning capabilities, has become a keystone in the transformation of the credit market from traditional lending methods to new digital/mobile channels for several Ugandan banks.

Compuscore produces a 3-digit score that positions each consumer’s credit behaviour and the probability of default. Lenders have used it in Uganda to assess the risk of new credit applicants and enable digitisation for those clients that have adopted and implemented mobile lending.

By leveraging local market insights, legacy Compuscan CRB solutions, and enhancing them with its services, Experian Uganda remains at the forefront of providing credit information services to drive financial inclusion and improve access to credit in Uganda.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Dr. Deo Musisi Apollo, project director, Data Grid Africa centre
Industry

‘Government should not create jobs, people should’

EABW Editor

“Government should not create jobs for the people, it’s they people to create jobs for themselves for a better economy. Our government is there to support already existing businesses.” This was echoed by Dr. Deo Musisi Apollo, project director, Data Grid Africa centre during a business mentoring conference at Hotel Africana last Friday organised by […]

Emirates offers regionally inspired multi-course meals, prepared by Emirates’ master chefs as well as complimentary wines, spirits and cocktails
Industry Tourism Travel

Emirates Showcases Revamped, Award-winning onboard Products

EABW Editor

KAMPALA – Emirates has showcased its revamped, award-winning onboard products and services to Ugandan journalists during a tour of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates revamped its products and services across all cabin classes and the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft spots a refreshed interior with a light and modern colour scheme, textured panels, new lighting and design accents. […]

Three Ugandan local football coaches have been shortlisted among 16 coaches from Africa under the “Future Stars” programme by Arsenal Football Club and international money transfer company WorldRemit.
Africa EAC Industry Leisure

Three Ugandan Coaches shortlisted to train at Arsenal courtesy of WordRemit

EABW Editor

Three Ugandan local football coaches have been shortlisted among 16 coaches from Africa under the “Future Stars” programme by Arsenal Football Club and international money transfer company WorldRemit. The three are Bakit Isaac Agogo, Coach at Watoto Sports Academy in Gulu,  Andrew Amanya, Coach at Kigezi Soccer Academy in Kabale and Nabisenke Joan, Coach in […]