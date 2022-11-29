Ethiopian Jews Graduate as Ritual Slaughterers
Africa Social

Ethiopian Jews Graduate as Ritual Slaughterers

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Twelve Ethiopian Jews in the city of Gondar graduated last week from a first-of-its-kind course to train them as shochtim, or ritual slaughterers.

The program was part of a joint initiative between local community Rabbi Menachem Waldman and Rabbi Eliahu Birnbaum, director of both the Straus-Amiel Rabbinical Emissary Program of Ohr Torah Stone and the Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry, to provide continued support to Jews in Ethiopia.

There are about 10,000 Jews in Gondar and an additional 2,000 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Until now, there was no halachic ritual slaughter operation in the country, forcing observant members of the community to largely refrain from eating poultry or red meat.

The course began online two-and-a-half months ago, with the students learning relevant texts. The specially manufactured knives and sharpening stones were shipped to Ethiopia from Israel, and two weeks ago Rabbi Netanel Ansani, a highly experienced ritual slaughterer, arrived in the country to begin the practical training.

Said Ansani. “It was very important that each student train extensively in the hands-on methods so that they would have as much experience and confidence in the process as possible and that they could demonstrate their commitment to continuing to learn and gain more experience.”

Last week, Birnbaum and Rabbi Dr. Ari Greenspan, a shochet (a person officially certified as competent to kill cattle and poultry in the manner prescribed by Jewish law), educator and dentist, traveled to Ethiopia to oversee the examination process. In the presence of their families and fellow community members, the men all received certifications allowing them to act as halachically-approved ritual slaughterers.

“This is truly a historic moment that will significantly benefit the local communities in Gondar and Addis Ababa,” Birnbaum said. “Establishing a shechita (the Jewish religious and humane method of slaughtering permitted animals and poultry for food) infrastructure within the Ethiopian community is something we believe is extremely important, both from a food supply standpoint and no less so from the perspective of strengthening their Jewish identities and connection to our heritage….With God’s help we will be blessed to see the remaining members of the community come home very soon to join us in Israel.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Fuel Cost Tumbles July Business Productivity-Stanbic PMI
Africa Markets

Fuel Cost Tumbles July Business Productivity-Stanbic PMI

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala-Uganda, August 3, 2022: Increasing inflationary pressures tumbled private sector business activity during July as the headline Stanbic Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped below the threshold 50.0 no-change mark for the first time this year. Renewed contractions in output and new orders Input costs continue to rise Employment and purchasing scaled back The PMI dropped […]

The COMESA regional economy is projected to grow at a paltry 0.6% this year down from 5.2% recorded in 2019 and 6.0% in 2018.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA region expected to grow at 0.6% in 2020

EABW Editor

The COMESA regional economy is projected to grow at a paltry 0.6% this year down from 5.2% recorded in 2019 and 6.0% in 2018. The slight dip in 2019 was attributed to lower commodity prices while the expected slump in 2020 will result from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic suggesting a deeper economic […]

Millions Empowered to Shop and Pay Online-Mastercard and MTN
Africa ICT Opportunities

Millions Empowered to Shop and Pay Online-Mastercard and MTN

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala Uganda, 16 February 2021: Mastercard and MTN today announced a strategic partnership to enable millions of MTN MoMo customers in 16 African countries to shop and pay online with global merchants. Through a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to MTN MoMo (Mobile Money) wallets, consumers can now unlock a host of opportunities and shop […]