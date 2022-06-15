Ethiopian Wins the APEX Passenger Choice Awards 2022
Addis Ababa, 14 June 2022, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading aviation group, is pleased to announce that it has won the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards for ‘Best Entertainment’ and ‘Best Cabin Service’ in Africa.

The award was held in Dublin, Ireland to celebrate airlines being honored with the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards.

The awards recognize airlines in various regions for providing the best passenger experiences as rated by passengers.
Commenting on the awards, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said “We are very glad to have won the 2022 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards for ‘Best Entertainment’ and ‘Best Cabin Service’ among African carriers.

As a customer-centric airline, we do our best to exceed passengers’ expectations when it comes to the service we deliver onboard our fights.

I would like to thank our passengers for their vote of confidence, and would like to assure them that we will remain committed to further enhance our in-flight service including our entertainment products to elevate customer experience.”

APEX partnered with the world’s highest-rated travel-organizing app to gather data based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights.

For this year’s award, over one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale.

Passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in various subcategories, and a third-party auditing company independently certified the awards.

This is the fifth time that Ethiopian is crowned with the APEX Passenger Choice Awards following the ‘Best In-Flight Entertainment in Africa’ award and the “Best Airline in Africa” awards it won for consecutive years in the past.

Ethiopian has been winning multiple accolades for its remarkable passenger and cargo services even amid the Covid pandemic, including the awards it received at SKYTRAX 2021 World Airline Awards in four categories.

