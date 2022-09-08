Ethiopian Aviation, UTD Jointly Promote Aviation Academy in America

Addis Ababa, 07 September 2022. Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA), the largest Aviation training Academy in Africa and UTD Aviation Solutions, a US based Aviator and ASA (Aviation Suppliers Association’s auditing process) accredited company, signed an MOU to promote the Academy jointly

in the Americas.

According to the MOU signed at Ethiopian Airlines headquarters, UTD Aviation will spread information across US and Latin American markets, about the wide range of courses of Ethiopian Aviation Academy.

The agreement aims to sustain the legacy of Col. John C. Robinson, also known as ‘The Brown Condor’ and ‘Father of the Tuskegee Airmen’, which began almost 100 years ago.

The Brown Condor Initiative (BCI) is a joint initiative structured with Ethiopian Aviation Academy to train underprivileged and under marketed future aviators of color in America.

Mr. Mesay Shiferaw, Managing Director of Ethiopian Aviation Academy remarked, “We are glad to have signed this MOU with UTD Aviation and pave the way for future aviators of color to acquire world class aviation training.

This partnership enables both Ethiopian Aviation Academy and UTD Aviation to promote the Academy jointly among the African American community.”

Mr. Dahir Mohammed, President and CEO of UTD Aviation Solutions on his part said, “We are glad to partner with the largest Aviation training centre in Africa, and UTD recognises the potential of Ethiopian

Aviation Academy as a pipeline to address the labor crisis in the US aviation sector”. He added, “We are confident that we can promote the Academy’s training courses in the market we operate, and no doubt the cooperation will soon bear fruits for both continents.”