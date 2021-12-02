Ethiopian Airlines Wins ‘Best African Airline’ Award 2021

Addis Ababa, 02 December 2021. Africa’s largest aviation group, Ethiopian Airlines, has been crowned as the ‘Best African Airline” at the 2021 Business Traveller Awards.

The votes made by the business travelers for this year took into account the COVID period with key questions covering airlines’ effectiveness in communication, effective implementation of COVID precautionary measures, handling of loyalty program member passengers and flexibility of ticket changes.

The questions for the survey allowed passengers to reflect on their experience before and during the various stages of the COVID crisis.

Regarding the award, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said “We are delighted to win this prestigious award as it is the reflection of our customers’ satisfaction which shows the success of our daily efforts to deliver superior customer services at all points of contact with our customers.

The award is a testament of the extra hard work and care exerted by each and every one of our more than 17,000 coworkers to ensure our customer’s delight, safety, comfort and convenience every single day.

Our esteemed customers have appreciated the extra biosafety we have been providing during the global pandemic crisis which has been the most challenging time for the world in general and our industry in particular.

I would like to extend my gratitude to all who have expressed their vote of confidence in Ethiopian and for the award organizers.

This award motivates us to excel at our customer service and meet the ever-changing customer expectations.

We have always been committed to ensuring customers’ satisfaction by providing dependable and quality service.

I would also take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues at the Ethiopian Group family for their award-winning customer services and I congratulate them all.”

Business Traveller is the leading magazine for the frequent business traveler worldwide, the 2021 Awards reflect a broader range of experiences than ever before as it covers a 24 months’ customer experience.

Ethiopian Airlines has never stopped operations during the pandemic and has been serving its customers through repatriation and shipment of essential medical supplies across the globe.

The airline garnered international support and commendations for the crucial role it played in the global fight against the pandemic.