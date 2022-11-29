Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Flights to Tigray
Africa Travel

Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Flights to Tigray

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

After a two-year absence, Ethiopian Airlines  is preparing to resume regular flights to the Tigray region.

Following a peace accord signed in South Africa on November 3, halting hostilities between ethno-regional militias of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian federal government, and the Eritrean military.

Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said the resumption of flights would help speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

He said  Mekelle and Indaselassie  airports are in a fit condition to accommodate flights, but Axum  airport has been severely damaged in the conflict.

Ethiopian Airlines will send its experts to assess the damage and repair the airport. In addition, the airline is also working to resume flights to other airports near the conflict zone.

“There will be a need for passenger and cargo services in connection with humanitarian aid delivery. Various foreign humanitarian organisations are expected to provide humanitarian aid, and we are prepared to provide these services,” he said.

Ethiopian Airlines used to fly daily to the region before the conflict erupted on November 3, 2020.

Under the terms of the peace treaty signed in South Africa after ten days of negotiations under the auspices of the African Union, the government of Ethiopia and the TPLF agreed to a “permanent cessation of hostilities” to end the Tigray War.

Primarily a conflict between the Ethiopian government and Eritrea on one side, and the TPLF on the other, the war was marked by war crimes, massacres of civilians, accusations of genocide, and a humanitarian crisis. Following the collapse of a March-August 2022 cease-fire, violence surged to new levels resulting in the death of 100,000 people and the displacement of half a million others.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Ankore Farmers, Industrialists Tipped on UDB Funds-Saleh
Africa Agribusiness

Ankore Farmers, Industrialists Tipped on UDB Funds-Saleh

Godfrey Ivudria

The Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) in Uganda Gen Caleb Akandwanaho alias Salim Saleh, has on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the way farmers are sidelined, in reaping the benefits of the agricultural value chain. Gen Saleh expressed this discontent during the Uganda/Greater Ankole Investment Symposium’, whose officiating he oversaw, at Kakyeka playground, Mbarara […]

Standard Chartered  Appoints Maria Kiwanuka 
Africa Industry

Standard Chartered  Appoints Maria Kiwanuka 

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala – 20 May 2021: Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Mrs. Maria Kiwanuka to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Mrs. Kiwanuka is a senior economist with 14 years experience at the World Bank, where she focused on East Asia, Southern Africa and Uganda and took part in a number of […]

Travel

France offers to promote Uganda’s tourism in Europe

charlesmulungi

KAMPALA, Uganda—The French Ambassador to Uganda H.E Stéphanie RIVOAL has said as part of the program line-up to celebrate the second edition of the France-Uganda friendship week due for 17th to 24th March 2018, her government will flow in a team of more ten Journalist from France and Belgium to market Ugandan tourism in the […]