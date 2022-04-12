Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flights to Bengaluru, India
Africa Travel

Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flights to Bengaluru, India

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Addis Ababa, 08 April 2022. Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s best airline and the largest aviation group in Africa, has
announced the resumption of thrice-weekly passenger flights to Bengaluru, India as of 27 March 2022.

The airline announced the recommencement after it halted operations for two years due to the pandemic. Ethiopian operated its first flight services to Bengaluru in October 2019.

The nonstop service between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa is being carried out using B738 aircraft.

The capital of the Indian state of Karnataka, Bengaluru is dubbed the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the center of technology and innovation.

Commenting on the resumption of services, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Mesfin Tasew remarked, “we are glad to have resumed flights to the commercial capital of India and we will be committed to serving our customers with our high-quality services.

Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond. The recommencement of flights connects the important ICT hub of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our flights to the Capital New Delhi and Mumbai.

The flights will also complement our existing freighter and passenger flight services to other key destinations in India.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our network is vital in meeting the demands of the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa.”

The increasing flight frequencies and a number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub-continent.

The flights to Bengaluru connect passengers through the airline’s global hub in Addis Ababa with short
connections and provides the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa.

Currently, Ethiopian operates passenger flights to Mumbai and Delhi as well as cargo services to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

EAC Secretary General Courtesy Call on Salva Kiir
Africa EAC

EAC Secretary General Courtesy Call on Salva Kiir

Godfrey Ivudria

SAMUEL NABWIISO, The Secretary-General of the East African Community, Hon (Dr.) Peter Mathuki paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of South Sudan, His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit at his office in Juba, South Sudan.   According to the statement from the secretariat, During the visit, the Secretary-General thanked the President and other members […]

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has struck a defiant tone in the Chinese technology giant’s battle over 5G technology with the United States, as Washington temporarily eased some trade restrictions on the company in an attempt to minimise the effect on customers.
Africa ICT Industry

Huawei not fussed by United States threats

EABW Editor

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has struck a defiant tone in the Chinese technology giant’s battle over 5G technology with the United States, as Washington temporarily eased some trade restrictions on the company in an attempt to minimise the effect on customers. Speaking to China‘s state media on Tuesday, Ren said the US was underestimating Huawei, […]

Uganda Airlines aircraft
Industry Travel

Uganda Airlines releases flying schedules

EABW Editor

After launching inaugural flights to most destinations around East Africa, Uganda Airlines has released its flight schedules for commercial flights. Posting on their Facebook page, the carrier’s schedules are: •NAIROBI Twice Daily •JUBA Daily •DAR ES SALAAM Daily (Except Wednesday) •MOGADISHU 4 times Weekly Uganda Airlines took to the skies on August 28 to resume […]