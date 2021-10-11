Ethiopian Airlines Renews USD 110m Deal

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia and SOUTHLAKE, Texas– 11 October 2021– Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia’s flag carrier and the largest airline in Africa, have renewed their long-term strategic partnership for another seven year with minimum commitment of USD 110 million.

Under the agreement, Ethiopian airlines will continue to use Sabre’s passenger service system, SabreSonic, enabling it to automate sales and service, helping it to maximize revenue opportunities and create efficient airport experiences for travelers.

Furthermore, Sabre’s Intelligence Exchange will help enhance the airline’s passenger experience through providing intelligent real-time insights to help make more informed business decisions.

“Despite the effects of the pandemic, Ethiopian Airlines continues to be one of aviation’s greatest success stories,” said Dino Gelmetti, Vice President EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“COVID-19 has accelerated airline competitive pressure and the need for digital transformation, and as Africa’s strongest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape, further strengthening its position as recovery gains momentum.”

The expanded agreement will also include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability–which will help Ethiopian airlines earn incremental revenue by enabling proactive response to everchanging travel conditions with optimized pricing – and Sabre’s Group Optimizer, which will help the carrier optimize the processes for managing group reservations, an area difficult for many airlines to streamline today.

These solutions will provide the airline with a competitive advantage by providing intelligent recommendations based on market demand and competition.

“At Ethiopian, having robust and cutting-edge technology in place plays a key role in our success story,” said Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines.

“The pandemic created many unknowns in the travel industry, and Sabre’s intelligent technology will help us quickly understand and adapt to the new landscape.

As travel starts to recover, it’s crucial that we remain laser-focused on driving profitability and growth. Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us moving toward a more flexible and modern environment while driving operational efficiencies.”

Sabre’s robust travel platform and secure solutions provide the technology on which airlines, agencies and hoteliers rely. The company is committed to continue to accelerate innovation in the travel industry.

Its multi-year tech transformation will provide the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience, another step toward Sabre’s vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.