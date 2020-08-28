Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it has successfully completed a new passenger terminal at its hub Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio-Safety measures.
Africa Industry Travel Uncategorised

Ethiopian Airlines opens new passenger terminal at Addis Ababa Bole Airport

EABW EditorComment(0)

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it has successfully completed a new passenger terminal at its hub Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio-Safety measures.

The new terminal has check-in hall with sixty check-in counters, thirty self-check-in kiosks, ten self-bag drop/SBD/, sixteen immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, sixteen central security screening areas for departing passengers are the new faces of the airport.

In addition, it has three contact gates for wide-body aircraft along with ten remote contact gates with people mover – travellator and escalator.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Uganda ranks 127 out of 190 countries in World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report
Industry

Uganda ranks 127 out of 190 countries in World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report

EABW Editor

Governments around the world set a new record in bureaucracy busting efforts for the domestic private sector, implementing 314 business reforms over the past year, says the World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2019: Training for Reform report. The reforms carried out in 128 economies, benefit small and medium enterprises as well as entrepreneurs, enabling job […]

Former Nigerian Minister for Communications Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, delivered the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) annual Adebayo Adedeji at the ongoing Conference of Ministers in Marrakech.
Africa ICT Industry

Africa in the Digital Era – Hype or Reality?  

EABW Editor

Former Nigerian Minister for Communications Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, delivered the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) annual Adebayo Adedeji at the ongoing Conference of Ministers in Marrakech. Held in memory of the Nigerian scholar Adebayo Adedeji – arguably one of Africa’s leading proponent of regional integration – the lecture focused around the question of […]

Cape Town City has been selected to host the 2024 International  Astronomical Union General Assembly according to The Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention Bureau, a division at Wesgro.
Africa ICT Industry

Cape Town selected to host Astronomers’ Conference in 2024

EABW Editor

Cape Town City has been selected to host the 2024 International  Astronomical Union General Assembly according to The Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention Bureau, a division at Wesgro. The ten day event, which will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), is expecting around 3 000 delegates with an estimated  […]