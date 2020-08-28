Ethiopian Airlines opens new passenger terminal at Addis Ababa Bole Airport

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it has successfully completed a new passenger terminal at its hub Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio-Safety measures.

The new terminal has check-in hall with sixty check-in counters, thirty self-check-in kiosks, ten self-bag drop/SBD/, sixteen immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, sixteen central security screening areas for departing passengers are the new faces of the airport.

In addition, it has three contact gates for wide-body aircraft along with ten remote contact gates with people mover – travellator and escalator.