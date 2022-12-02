Ethiopia to Work with Pakistan on Green Legacy

Ethiopia says it is willing to help Pakistan in addressing the climate-related issues which had caused great economic and human loss to the country in the form of recent flash floods.

Ethiopia ambassadour to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday said his country has learned vital lessons from their Green Legacy Initiative and is ready to share the knowledge with Pakistan.

“We are ready to exchange knowledge, ideas and initiatives with the government of Pakistan by signing agreements on climate action,” he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State Romina Khurshid Alam here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ambassador briefed Romina Khurshid on the Green Legacy Initiative which was a brainchild of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ali Ahmed.

He said the initiative had brought green revolution in the country through attitude, behaviour and cultural change.

Under the Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia had planted some 25 billion seedlings in the last four years to address climate issues out of which 500 million were avocadoes, mangoes and papaya, he added.

Beker said climate change was not a myth but a reality and Pakistan needed to build a resilient economy by addressing its climate related issues.

“I have visited the flood affected areas in Sindh where I met with flood affected people and distributed relief items among them.”

“Sharing their pain in such trying times is very important for me,” he remarked.

The ambassador requested Romina Khurshid, who is the Convener National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, to play a role in getting scholarships for Ethiopian students in the universities of Pakistan.

The Convener National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs assured the ambassador of her full support in joint climate actions and getting scholarships for Ethiopian students in the Pakistani varsities.

The ambassador informed Khurshid about the business opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in Ethiopia and invited her to be part of the Pakistani business delegation flying to Ethiopia by the start of next year.Khurshid said she would be organizing a conference for promoting connectivity between the African region and Pakistan.

She invited Jemal Beker to the conference as well. Both officials agreed to promote the mutual and collective interests of the two brotherly countries.