Ethiopia to Open up Integrated Agro Industrial Parks
Africa Industry

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry announced that three Integrated Agro Industrial Parks (IAIPs), Bure, Bulbula, and Yirgalem, will be open to investors.

Bure IAIP, which is situated in Amhara Regional State and built at a cost of USDollars 148 million (8 billion Birr), has already attracted the interest of 103 investors.

An investment forum was organized to advertise Bure IAIP to potential investors. Speaking at the forum, Yilkal Kefale (PhD), Chief Administrator of Amhara Region, said that the industrial park aimed at adding value to agricultural products which would be supplied to local and international markets.

According to Melaku Alebel, Minister of Industry, IAPS are important for job creation, technology transfer, and foreign currency inflow.

Ethiopia currently has four IAIPs across the country which are supported by the development of associated Rural Transformation Center (RTCs) across their catchment areas for the aggregation and primary processing of agricultural products.

According to Ethiopia IAIP, four Regional Industrial Parks Development Corporations which answer to regional boards look after the development of the agro-processing parks and RTCs in their respective regions.

The Government of Ethiopia spent USD 555 million (Birr 30 billion) to construct and operationalize Bure, Bulbula, and Yirgalem IAIPs.

Bulbula IAIP is located in Oromia on 271 hectares of land and linked with 6 RTCs which are situated within 100 km radius of the park at Sashemene, Dodola, Bale Robe, Eteya, Welenchiti, and Meki while Yirgalem IAIP is situated in Sidama Regional State on 294.5 hectares of land and is connected with 6 RTCs within 100 km radius of the park at Dilla, Yirgachefe, Bule, Daye, Aletawendo, and Hawela Tula. On the other hand, Bure IAIP is supported with 7 RTCs located within a 100 km radius of the park at Merawi, Finote Selam, Dangila, Enjibara, Chagni, Amanuel, and Motta. All the RTCs serve as raw material suppliers to the IAIPs.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

