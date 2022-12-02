Ethiopia, South Sudan Sign Collaborate on Education

Africa Jobs & career

Ethiopia has signed an agreement to collaborate on education with South Sudan.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Education Birhanu Nega  and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of South Sudan, Gabriel Changson Chang.

According to the Ministry of Education Ethiopia, the agreement will enable the Education Ministries of the two nations to work collaboratively.

FDRE Minister of Education Birhanu Nega  said the agreement will increase the total number of scholarships offered to South Sudanese students to study in Ethiopian Universities in order to improve the education sector.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of South Sudan, Gabriel Changson Chang, has for his part said the agreement enables the two countries to work collaboratively.

South Sudanese, who are currently serving the nation in various ministries within the public sector and organizations, have graduated from Ethiopian universities.

