Ethiopia photo contest: What does women’s financial inclusion mean to you?

Ethiopia, prepare your cameras! Send us your best photos that capture what women’s financial inclusion means to you.

ADDIS ABEBA, Ethiopia 19 october 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Ethiopia is embarking on a new digital transformation, and we want to see it in action! What are some examples in your cities, towns, and communities of women being included in the economy?

We’re now accepting applications for the 2022 UNCDF Photo Contest, “What does women’s financial inclusion mean to you?” Whether you’re a professional or amateur, landscape or urban photographer, we’d love to see your perspective.

In Ethiopia, many women remain financially excluded and unable to open a bank account, to use mobile money, to own a smartphone, among many others difficulties. The 2017 Global Findex found that the gender gap in bank and mobile money account ownership has widened over the years, from 2% points in 2014 to 12% points in 2017.

Digital financial inclusion plays an important role in economic empowerment, particularly for women. Access to digital services like payments, credit, insurance via mobile phones or digital technologies can help unlock access to basic, life-changing services, such as education and health, that help them capture new opportunities and build sustainable livelihoods. Help us bring awareness to this imporant topic by sending us your submission today!

Entries will be accepted until October 31, 2022.

Good luck, and we look forward to seeing women’s financial inclusion in Ethiopia through your eyes!

Conditions

Who can participate

Those with Ethiopian nationality or legal resident living in the country, over the age of 18. Both professional and amateur photographers are encouraged to enter.

Photo composition and format

Your photo must be sent by email to [email protected]

Your photo must be in either .jpg, .png, .heic or RAW format.

Your photo should be in high resolution (at least 2480 x 3720 and minimum 300 dpi).

Contest winners

UNCDF will announce the three winners in November 2022. Winners will be contacted directly via email.

The winners will receive:

1st place: $ 500

2nd place: $ 300

3rd place: $ 200

The winners will be interviewed for a profile feature on the UNCDF Policy Accelerator website.

How to Enter

To enter the contest, send your submission to [email protected] as a .jpg, .png, .heic or RAW file. Submit up to 3 photos that represent women’s financial inclusion in your community.

Each submission must include:

Your name

Age

City

The signed submission form

A paragraph (in Amharic or English) that describes the photo and what it demonstrates in Ethiopia.

Full contest rules

Eligibility

To be eligible to enter the contest, you must be a citizen of Ethiopia or legal resident living in the country and over the age of 18.

Agreement to Rules

By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to and warrants that his or her entry complies with the conditions indicated in the Consent Form.

Contest Period

The contest ends on 31 October 2022 at 11:59 p.m. East African Tine.

Selection Guidelines

A panel of jurors will determine the winners based on the following criteria:

Creativity – 25%

Originality – 25%

Relatability to theme– 50%

Important

To participate in the contest, the photographer must own the rights of the photo submitted. The photo must be taken by the photographer who submits the photo. The photographer must have the permission of the subjects to photograph them.

By participating in the contest, UNCDF retains the unlimited right to use the submitted photos for public information purposes.

