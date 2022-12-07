Ethiopia Interested in Hosting World Nutrition Summit
Ethiopia Interested in Hosting World Nutrition Summit

Ethiopia is interested in organizing the United Nations World Nutrition Summit in 2023, said President Sahle-Work Zewde in a statement.

According to the President’s Office, Zewde outlined the government provision in a meeting with Gerda Verburg, the UN General Under-Secretary and coordinator of the Scaling-Up Nutrition Movement (SUN).
Verburg recognized the government’s commitment to implement nutrition projects and was especially impressed by the strong coordination between the relevant sector ministries, the information indicates.
During the meeting, both exchanged views on various issues related to nutrition and food in the world and, in particular, in Africa, in addition to analyzing how the implementation of the Sekota Declaration in Ethiopia is progressing.
Presented at the Third International Conference on Financing for Development (2015), held in Sekota, an Ethiopian city in Amhara state, the Declaration is a program designed and promoted by the Ethiopian government to combat and eradicate malnutrition.
The period to comply with it ends in 2030 and, among other purposes, the Declaration tries to prevent low birth weight, increase breastfeeding, reduce child growth retardation and avoid wasting in infants.
