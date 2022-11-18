Ethiopia Begins Exporting Power to Kenya
Africa Industry

Ethiopia Begins Exporting Power to Kenya

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Ethiopia has started exporting electricity to neighboring Kenya following a week of testing of a new transmission line, Ethiopian Electric Power  said.

The $500 million line has capacity to transmit 2,000 megawatts of electricity, potentially earning Ethiopia as much as $100 million annually.

“Ethiopia has completed activities to ensure uninterrupted and reliable transmission of power and it is expected that similar activities will be implemented by Kenyan side,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a giant hydro-power dam on a Nile River tributary, began generating electricity earlier this year, a project it sees as key to economic development but which has stirred tensions with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan.

The $5 billion dam will be able to generate 5,150 megawatts of electricity once completed in 2024 and Ethiopia has signed supply agreements with Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti, Somaliland, Tanzania and South Sudan.

The Horn of Africa nation earned $95.4 million from electricity exports last year, according to EEP.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The submarine cable linking the coast of East Africa has officially landed in La Siesta Beach in Djibouti and the marine installation is underway.
Africa ICT Industry

Submarine cable linking East Africa lands in Djibouti

EABW Editor

The submarine cable linking the coast of East Africa has officially landed in La Siesta Beach in Djibouti and the marine installation is underway. The 5,400-kilometer cable system dubbed the Djibouti Africa Regional Express-1 (DARE1) will link Djibouti, Mogadishu, Mombasa and Bosaso, and will deliver a capacity of up to 30 terabits per second. It […]

The world is at a crossroads. The future of life on our planet – and thus our own – is in jeopardy. Humanity has overreached in its pursuit of affluence.
Industry Opinions

Now or Never for Saving Our Natural World

EABW Editor

The world is at a crossroads. The future of life on our planet – and thus our own – is in jeopardy. Humanity has overreached in its pursuit of affluence. Research shows that we have altered more than 75% of the world’s ice-free land. Over half of the planet’s habitable surface is now used to […]

Somaliland President Muse Bihi and his Somalia counterpart Mohammed Abdillahi Farmajo are set for another round of meeting in Djibouti today to discuss the frosty relations between the two nations.
Africa Industry

US brokers Bihi and Farmajo talks as Somaliland demands self-determination

EABW Editor

Somaliland President Muse Bihi and his Somalia counterpart Mohammed Abdillahi Farmajo are set for another round of meeting in Djibouti today to discuss the frosty relations between the two nations. This will be the second time the two leaders will be meeting this year after an earlier meeting in Ethiopia brokered by Prime Minister Abiy […]