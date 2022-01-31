Equity Afia Opens Additional  Primary Healthcare Services

Nairobi, 31st January 2022 Equity Afia has opened 6 additional medical centres in Ruai, Kariobangi, Lavington, Umoja, Kerugoya and Nanyuki as part of efforts to increase access to quality and affordable healthcare services in Kenya.

The additional medical centres have been opened in line with Equity Afia’s goal to ensure the sustained improvement of the health and well-being of Kenyans by increasing access to and utilization of quality, affordable and standardized healthcare.

The 6 additional medical centres are located in Ruai, Kariobangi, Lavington and Umoja in Nairobi County, Kerugoya in Kirinyaga County and Nanyuki in Laikipia County

The new facilities bring the total number of medical centres within the Equity Afia network to 53

Commenting on the opening of the new facilities, Equity Group Chief Commercial Officer, Polycarp Igathe said, “The Equity Afia network continues to grow and we are happy to play a role in enhancing the quality of healthcare services accorded to Kenyans in all parts of the country.

Our medical facilities are comprehensive outpatient healthcare facilities that will offer primary, emergency and specialized care to those we serve.

We shall also champion health education through our entire network and leverage the expertise of our medics to promote positive health-seeking behaviour.”

With the opening of the new facilities, Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation now has a network of 53 outpatient medical centres distributed across 19 counties in Kenya.

“Our mandate as a primary healthcare service provider is to offer quality and standardized healthcare services to all our clients and at affordable costs.

Equity Afia contributes to the attainment of SDG 3 by ensuring that communities within which we operate lead healthy lives and that we promote well-being for all.

This is by reducing the financial risk caused by high costs of medical services and increasing access to safe, effective, quality and essential medicines and primary care for all.” added Igathe.

The Equity Afia medical centres, which were first launched in 2015 and have recorded 700,000 cumulative patient visits as of 2021, are managed by trained and qualified Medical Officers and Consultants who are alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP).

The facilities are also well resourced and equipped to offer comprehensive outpatient services including consultation, emergency care, diagnostic services, pharmaceutical services and specialist services including physiotherapy, minor outpatient surgery, nutrition counselling among others.

Also commenting on the opening of the facilities, Equity Afia Kariobangi Medical Officer-In-Charge, Dr Anthony Kinyanjui said, “Our vision to become a key player and a top-of-mind medical service provider in Kenya is quickly coming to realization.

I am delighted that as alumni of ELP, we are working with other health sector players to impact lives positively by championing health education and promotion as well as access to healthcare services through the physical expansion of our network and through offering top of class medical services at affordable rates.”

Located in Ruai at Woodlands Plaza along Kangundo Road, in Kariobangi along Outering Road near Equity Bank, in Lavington on 3rd Floor Lavington Mall, in Umoja at Moi Drive – opposite PCEA Umoja1, in Nanyuki at Nanyuki Business Centre along Nyeri- Nanyuki Road and in Kerugoya on 1st Floor Anchor Plaza along Hospital Road, the 6 medical centres are strategically located for ease and convenience of access.