Enjoy a Complimentary Hotel Stay-Emirates

Uganda, 21 March 2021, Passengers travelling to Dubai via Emirates can now enjoy special fare and an additional piece of baggage from 24 March to 30 June 2021*.

And when you fly First Class or Business Class, you also get a night’s stay at JW Marriott Marquis for free. With flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with COVID-19 cover, Emirates continues to offer stellar and safe travel experiences to Dubai.

Travellers who book return First Class and Business Class tickets to Dubai from 21 March to 7 April 2021 for travel between 24 March and 30 June 2021 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis.

As one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Opera.

Promotional return fares to Dubai start from USD430 in Economy Class, USD1900 in Business Class and USD3,866 in First Class.

Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as they are entitled to an extra piece of baggage when travelling back to Entebbe from Dubai on Emirates, leaving even more room for shopping.

Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans.

Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover.

This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Health and safety

Customers can look forward to a safe and stress-free travel experience as Emirates has prioritised customer health and safety with a comprehensive set of measures every step of the customer journey.

Rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer, it has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.

The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.