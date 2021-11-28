End of Solskjear’s Journey At Manchester United

Ezra Benjamin Ivudria,

Football is back and there has been a lot kicking off over the past 7 days. Starting with Manchester United as their club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been sacked from being Manchester United manager and lost another shocking result against Watford.

However, this sacking didn’t just come after one odd game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under a lot of pressure as Manchester United manager, he has had a torrid last few weeks with the club.

It all began with the embarrassing defeat by their rivals Liverpool with a 5-0 scoreline. The shocking defeat wasn’t with the result but it was with the manner that they played.

His tactics were overemphasizing his team to sit back and counter when the opportunity comes while Liverpool decided to press, leading them to make some shocking defensive errors to concede.

He was criticized for not using a strong midfield as he went for the very bad midfield pairing of “micfred” he then was criticized for his 4-2-3-1 formation which was never going to work since Liverpool exploited the space in behind the midfield.

Solskjaer has been accused of not knowing what he is doing because Manchester United has been referred to as a moment FC, which means they have been relying on their individual talent to win games.

After his sacking Manchester United went to face off with Villareal in the champions league as they went under the temporary management of Michael Carrick who is part of the coaching staff.

They had been pressed for almost the whole game but a Cristiano Ronaldo goal inspired a 2-0 victory beating the home side.

Manchester United have already made a move to appoint Ralf Rangnick who is famous for his very straightforward counter-attacking style to consult for them. Fans say that this is the smartest move from the Manchester United board in years.

Continuing with the theme of the champions league PSG were the victims of a Manchester City comeback as they lost 2-1 after French star kylian mbappe put them ahead.

This was a game considered to have more financial backing than the Qatar World Cup bid, it is fair to say Leonel Messi chose the wrong oil merchants.

The PSG “front three” were a shambles especially considering what was expected of them, but one man who did perform well was Manchester Cities very own Barnardo Silver who seems to be reaching very new heights this season.

At Stanford Bridge, Chelsea dismantled Juventus as they won 4-0 to take the victory. This game was an absolute slapping as Tuchels men were very much in control of the whole game.

Reece James the Chelsea right-back turned into prime Cafu for this game as himself and Chelsea raising talent Chalobah both entered the scoresheet; this is encouraging to Chelsea fans as Thomas Tuchel has built a side with so much depth that they have not been so much affected by the injuries on Lukaku and Timo Werner.

In the premier league, arsenal were brought back down to earth as their unbeaten run stopped at Anfield with a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

But the stand-out part of the game was the confrontation the 2 managers had at the touchline. But the stand-out performance was Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale even though he conceded four goals he was still making some top-notch saves.

Leeds vs Tottenham was a very intriguing game as Antonio Conte got his first 3 points as Tottenham manager as they won 2-1. They came back after they went behind to Leeds at home.

Elsewhere, and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo may have produced one of the most spectacular assists of all time as Manchester City beat Everton 3-0.

At Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo scored a late goal which was disallowed by VAR, but as he celebrated, he also injured himself in the process. They drew with Benfica 0-0.

And over at Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti refused to shake the hand of his opposite number as they were beaten by Spartak Moscow 2-1. At least the Spartak manager didn’t seem to care.

Lyon and Marseilles Ligue 1 clash was postponed as a Lyon fan threw a full bottle at the head of Marseilles captain Dimitri Payet.

It’s yet more fan trouble in France after incidents involving Marseilles and Nice as well as Lens and Lille a couple of months ago.

Dimitri Payet was ok but seemed a little bit concussed and he had to have an icepack on his head and he was treated at the time.

The leader of the Lyon fans groups actually found the guy that threw it and gave him a piece of his mind.

Elsewhere in France and Leonel Messi scored his first goal in Ligue 1 for PSG as they beat Nantes 3-1.

And in Spain, there is some very saddening news at Barcelona as Sergio Aguero has been forced to retire due to chest pains.

He moved to Barcelona to play with his friend Leonel Messi unfortunately that did not happen. He has been struggling with fitness and game time but hopefully, he has much more success in whatever he does next.

Thank you for reading football this week, you can read more news stories on EABW News, come next week Friday for more football articles.