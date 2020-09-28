Emirates announces resumption of passenger flights into Entebbe Airport

Emirates Airlines, the largest airline of the United Arab Emirates has announced that it will resume passenger flights into Entebbe International Airport on October 1 after President Yoweri Museveni opened the airport for tourists.

The Airline tweeted this afternoon that they expect to touchdown at Entebbe Airport at 1705hrs (5:05 pm). The Airline had suspended its passenger flights into Uganda about six months ago due to the Airport closure as a result of the global COVID 19 pandemic.

“Emirates will return to Entebbe on 1 October and Muscat on 2 October, expanding its passenger destination network to 94 cities,” said the Airline on its official Twitter account.

Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is also the largest airline in the Middle East,[4] operating over 3,600 flights per week from its hub at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, to more than 150 cities in 80 countries across six continents through its fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. Cargo activities are undertaken by Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates is the world’s fourth-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger-kilometres flown, and the second-largest in terms of freight tonne-kilometres flown.

During the mid-1980s, Gulf Air began to cut back its services to Dubai. As a result, Emirates was conceived in March 1985 with backing from Dubai’s royal family, with Pakistan International Airlines providing two of the airline’s first aircraft on wet-lease.

With $10 million in start-up capital, it was required to operate independently of government subsidy. Pakistan International Airlines provided training facilities to Emirates’ cabin crew at its academy.

The airline was headed by Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the airline’s present chairman. In the years following its founding, the airline expanded both its fleet and its destinations. In October 2008, Emirates moved all operations at Dubai International Airport to Terminal 3.

Emirates operates a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft and is one of the few airlines to operate an all-wide-body aircraft fleet (excluding Emirates Executive). As of February 2019, Emirates is the largest Airbus A380 operator with 115 aircraft in service and a further 8 on order.

Since its introduction, the Airbus A380 has become an integral part of the Emirates fleet, especially on long-haul, high-density routes. Emirates is also the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator with 155 aircraft in service.

The company slogans have included the Fly Emirates, From Dubai to destinations around the world, Keep Discovering, Hello Tomorrow, and is currently the Fly Emirates, Fly Better.