Embrace and integrate technology in all sectors – Baryomunsi

Uganda’s ICT and National Guidance Minister Chris Baryomunsi has pledged the governments continued working relationship with Huawei to fast-track the digital economy in order to achieve the 2040 digital vision.

Baryomunsi emphasized the need to embrace and integrate technology in all sectors of Uganda’s economy such as agriculture, education and Health among others for better service delivery and productivity.

“We must embrace technology because during the COVID-19 lock down, children in urban areas who had access to technology benefited more than those in rural areas… so during that time (covid-19 lockdown) ICT was more appreciated by many others who never thought needed technology. Our desire as the ministry is that when we speak of 4th industrial revolution and the technological advances, we must move and Join the rest of the world,” said Baryomunsi at the Huawei ICT Congress 2023 held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

“We want to thank Huawei for the good work you are doing, you are one of the committed partners, we have worked with you 0n many programs such as the National Backbone Infrastructure just as the NITA ED mentioned and we shall continue working with you in the future for our digital transformation journey,” noted Baryomunsi.

In attendance at the congress was Dr. Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, National Information Technology Authority-Uganda’s Hatwib Mugasa, Huawei Vice president of Carrier Business Group Southern Africa Mad Chen, Huawei Vice President of Enterprise Business group Amy Xia and Huawei Uganda MD Gaofei.

Zawedde applauded Huawei for enabling various digital opportunities in Uganda. She called upon all innovators, tech start-ups, and BPO firms to take advantage of the opportunities availed by Huawei.

“Digital transformation is part and parcel of all government agendas to acknowledge the fast-growing sub-sector.

“It is at the heart of the country & we need to acknowledge that the country is transforming at a very fast rate,” said Zawedde.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa said that NITA-U is working together with Huawei, to establish a National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) that spans over 4,000 kilometers across the country.

He said this has enabled access to high-speed internet for businesses, schools, and communities in remote areas of Uganda. The NBI enabled the successful implementation of e-government services which have greatly improved efficiency and transparency in government operations.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that the policy’s goals are achieved by providing the necessary infrastructure and support for the digital transformation of Uganda” he said

According to Huawei’s Vice President & President of Huawei Cloud of Southern Africa Stone He, “Last year, Huawei and Ugandan operators worked together to deepen connectivity to connect more people, homes, enterprises, Improve ICT skills for young people and joint innovations.

“With the strong support of the Ministry of ICT, we are glad to see that Uganda’s network coverage and quality has been significantly improved, Internet users continued to increase, and the digital economy is showing gradual progress”.