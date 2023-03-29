ICT Industry

Embrace and integrate technology in all sectors – Baryomunsi

EABW EditorComment(0)

Uganda’s ICT and National Guidance Minister Chris Baryomunsi has pledged the governments continued working relationship with Huawei to fast-track the digital economy in order to achieve the 2040 digital vision.

Baryomunsi emphasized the need to embrace and integrate technology in all sectors of Uganda’s economy such as agriculture, education and Health among others for better service delivery and productivity.

“We must embrace technology because during the COVID-19 lock down, children in urban areas who had access to technology benefited more than those in rural areas… so during that time (covid-19 lockdown) ICT was more appreciated by many others who never thought needed technology. Our desire as the ministry is that when we speak of 4th industrial revolution and the technological advances, we must move and Join the rest of the world,” said  Baryomunsi at the Huawei ICT Congress 2023 held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

“We want to thank Huawei for the good work you are doing, you are one of the committed partners, we have worked with you 0n many programs such as the National Backbone Infrastructure just as the NITA ED mentioned and we shall continue working with you in the future for our digital transformation journey,” noted Baryomunsi.

In attendance at the congress was Dr. Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National Guidance,  National Information Technology Authority-Uganda’s Hatwib Mugasa, Huawei Vice president of Carrier Business Group Southern Africa Mad Chen, Huawei Vice President of Enterprise Business group Amy Xia and Huawei Uganda MD Gaofei.

Zawedde applauded Huawei for enabling various digital opportunities in Uganda. She called upon all innovators, tech start-ups, and BPO firms to take advantage of the opportunities availed by Huawei.

“Digital transformation is part and parcel of all government agendas to acknowledge the fast-growing sub-sector.

“It is at the heart of the country & we need to acknowledge that the country is transforming at a very fast rate,” said Zawedde.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa said that NITA-U is working together with Huawei, to establish a National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) that spans over 4,000 kilometers across the country.

He said this has enabled access to high-speed internet for businesses, schools, and communities in remote areas of Uganda. The NBI enabled the successful implementation of e-government services which have greatly improved efficiency and transparency in government operations.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that the policy’s goals are achieved by providing the necessary infrastructure and support for the digital transformation of Uganda” he said

According to Huawei’s Vice President & President of Huawei Cloud of Southern Africa Stone He,  “Last year, Huawei and Ugandan operators worked together to deepen connectivity to connect more people, homes, enterprises, Improve ICT skills for young people and joint innovations.

“With the strong support of the Ministry of ICT, we are glad to see that Uganda’s network coverage and quality has been significantly improved, Internet users continued to increase, and the digital economy is showing gradual progress”.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Rwanda Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana has tabled before Parliament the 2018-19 revised budget proposals indicating a rise from Frw 2,443.5 billion ($2.7b) approved by parliament in June 2018 to Frw 2,585.2 billion ($2.9b) reflecting a net increase of Frw 141.6 billion.
Africa EAC Industry

Rwanda Minister tables $2.9 billion revised Budget for 2018-19

EABW Editor

The Rwanda Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana has tabled before Parliament the 2018-19 revised budget proposals indicating a rise from Frw 2,443.5 billion ($2.7b) approved by parliament in June 2018 to Frw 2,585.2 billion ($2.9b) reflecting a net increase of Frw 141.6 billion. Addressing members Parliament in Kigali, Minister Ndagijimana pointed […]

East African farmers and producers under their umbrella organization Fair-trade East and Central Africa Network have pointed out the lack of markets for their produces as a major hindrance towards them achieving the middle-income status.
Agribusiness Industry

Kenya advised on boosting agriculture and tourism to reduce unproductive debt

EABW Editor

As at June 2018, Kenya`s main foreign lenders included commercial banks, China and World Bank at 33 per cent, 22 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Interestingly, Kenya owes its foreign debt to more than 20 countries and institutions. In 2013, Kenya’s domestic debt was 54 per cent against 46 per cent external debt. […]

Teko Okudo recieving money from the mobile bank van in Moroto
Industry Wellness

Poverty reduces among families receiving elderly fund – report

EABW Editor

KAMPALA – Poverty among families that benefit from the monthly government Senior Citizens Grant has reduced, a new assessment has revealed. The study findings show that in households receiving the grants, poverty reduced by 19 percentage points and household expenditure increased by 33 percent. The study undertaken by UK based consulting firm, Development Pathways, shows […]