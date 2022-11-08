ECOSOCC Acknowledges CSOs in Promoting Peace in Africa
Africa Social

ECOSOCC Acknowledges CSOs in Promoting Peace in Africa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), in collaboration with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), has convened a forum for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) dialogue, knowledge sharing, and capacity building with experts on peace, security, and stability, with a focus on cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, and the protection of children, indigenous, migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and other vulnerable groups in conflict situations.

The 3-day Forum, brought together African Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) active in the field of peace and security as the primary participant group. Also attending the forum are members of ECOSOCC’s General Assembly.

Opening the meeting, Mr. William Carew, Head of ECOSOCC Secretariat said his organisation is actively engaged in facilitating CSO participation in efforts to promote peace, security and stability in Africa, allowing African CSOs to leverage the provided platform to lead impactful initiatives within their communities to supplement national, regional, and continental endeavours.

ECOSOCC’s initiative to strengthen CSOs’ capacity in this thematic area is guided by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) Protocol, as well as the Livingstone Formula and the Maseru Conclusions, all of which are important components of the African Union.

The Livingstone Formula and Maseru Frameworks, emphasise the importance of strengthening CSOs’ ability to contribute to peace, security, and stability through conflict prevention, management, resolution, mediation, peacekeeping, and post-conflict reconstruction and development effectively encouraging CSOs to actively participate in the operationalization of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Mr. Carew further acknowledged the active participation of youth in AU and ECOSOCC initiatives.

“Young people, by virtue of their energy, vibe and adaptability, gravitate to the forefront of creating new solutions to old problems, and African governments must leverage that natural affinity through building their capacity and providing spaces for them to thrive,” he said.

Mr. Raymond Kitevu, Conflict Early Warning Experty – Governance, Peace and Security of COMESA acknowledged the strong partnership between ECOSOCC and COMESA within the APSA Framework in the engagement of CSOs.

He iterated the general consensus that CSOs need to complement their strengths and competencies to sustainably and comprehensively address conflicts in Africa.

“While national governments have the primary responsibility to ensure peace and security within their borders, CSOs also have a very important role to play, particularly being close to the grassroot levels where most intra-state conflicts start and take place,” Mr. Kitevu said.

At the end of the forum, an outcome document comprising positive key messages and recommendations on how to approach and incorporate cross-cutting issues into the AU’s peace and security agenda, will be produced and disseminated.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Pesapal Uganda Licensed by Bank of Uganda
Africa ICT

Pesapal Uganda Licensed by Bank of Uganda

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, 27th June 2022… Pursuant to the National Payments Systems Regulation, 2021, Pesapal Uganda has received a Payment System Operator license from the Bank of Uganda. Pesapal has been at the forefront of the Digital Payments revolution in Africa for over a decade. By leveraging technology to make financial services affordable, convenient, and secure, Pesapal […]

E-hailing Services Can Greatly Improve Road Safety
Africa Opportunities

E-hailing Services Can Greatly Improve Road Safety

Godfrey Ivudria

By Moses Mugerwa, Uganda’s public transport has undergone some notable changes in the past decade or so. New technology, and use of smartphone apps has changed the way many Ugandans access boda boda and taxi services. E-hailing companies in Uganda such as Bolt,  have now become major players in an  industry that used to be […]

$136m in Donor Support-AFDB, COP26
Africa Opportunities

$136m in Donor Support-AFDB, COP26

Godfrey Ivudria

Glasgow, 10 November 2021 – The African Development Bank has welcomed  $136 million in additional donor commitments for the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA). The announcements were made on Monday, during an event at the COP26 conference featuring government ministers and a panel of leaders in renewable energy. The event was an occasion for SEFA […]