East African Community Education Agency Gets New Board

Samuel Nabwiiso,

The 13th General Assembly of the Inter University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) has elected new members of the IUCEA Governing Board, with Prof. Calixte Kabera the Vice Chancellor East African University Republic of Rwanda as the Chairperson, for two years (2022-2024).

The Assembly, which is the highest policy making organ of IUCEA, is comprised of Vice Chancellors and Principals from Member Universities, representatives of Ministries responsible for Higher Education and representatives of the Private Sector from the EAC Partner States.

According to the press statement from the office of the communication Officer at IUCEA, Godwin Bonge Muhwezi, the IUCEA Governing Board is responsible for providing oversight on all operations and activities of IUCEA to ensure effective execution of its mandate.

Bonge Muhwezi said that all new members were selected from the East African Community Member states apart from the new entrant, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The new members of the governing board include Burundi. The members are Joseph Nyandwi, Director Général, Institut National de Santé Publique, Jean Nshimirimana, Rector, Martin Luther King University.

From Kenya, Prof. Isaac Kosgey, Vice Chancellor, Moi University, Prof. David Gichoya, Vice Chancellor, Kenya Methodist University and from Rwanda they are Prof Nosa O. Egiebor, Ag. Vice Chancellor, University of Rwanda, while from South Sudan they are Prof Deng Manash Mach, Vice Chancellor, Rumbek University of Science & Technology Fr. Mathew Pagan Daniel Padiet, Vice Chancellor, Catholic University of S. Sudan

From Uganda the following Academician were selected to the Board. Prof. Joy C Kwesiga, Vice Chancellor, Kabale University, Prof. John Mugisha, Vice Chancellor, Cavendish University, Uganda.

From Tanzania they include Prof. Andrea Pembe, Vice Chancellor, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, Prof. Costa Rica Mahalu, Vice Chancellor, St Augustine University of Tanzania.

The Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) is an institution of the East African Community (EAC) responsible for the coordination of higher educational development and research.

IUCEA is responsible for advising the EAC and partner states on all matters regarding higher education including operationalization of the EAC Common Higher Education Area.