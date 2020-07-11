East African Business Week News (EABW News) partners with APO Group

East Africa’s Leading online business news website East African Business Week News (EABW NEWS) (www.Busiweek.com) has today entered a media partnership agreement with the APO Group to publish its business-related news as it happens. This partnership agreement was coordinated by Mr. Laurent Caplea, Content Partnership Manager at APO group on behalf of the agency. The APO Group provides Africa-related news content to Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC Africa, Africanews.com, Africa.com and many more leading international news agencies.

The partnership shall enable EABW NEWS to increase its content base to cover more countries, institutions and businesses in African and internationally, that are currently served by the APO group. This shall potentially strength EABW NEWS position as one of the leading and authoritative online business publications in the continent of Africa. APO Group is a leading pan – African communications and business consultancy provider that empowers companies to grow their businesses in Africa with corporate offices in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“This partnership will not only position the EABW brand in Africa, but help us achieve our mission to provide easy access to business related information to our readership through various digital platforms,” said Godfrey Ivudria, Managing Director, EABW DIGITAL LTD.

EABW NEWS (East African Business Week) a leading online business newspaper has a vision to become one of the most influential business publications in Africa. It provides definite coverage on trade, finance and investment from an African perspective. It is dedicated to providing this information as it happens on her website: www.Busiweek.com and social media channels.

After more than a decade of publishing a weekly business newspaper, East African Business Week has repositioned itself on the digital platform to offer its readers more value, variety, interaction and flexibility by launching a new and fully integrated website and social media channels.