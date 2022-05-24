Ducati accelerates innovation and customer experience with SAP 

Ducati to drive SAP innovation to improve and enrich its customers’ experiences

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow us to make our supply chain, so complex and subject to transformation in recent years, even more flexible and responsive thanks to the most innovative software solutions”

SAP also becomes Official Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team for the 2022 MotoGP season

Borgo Panigale / Vimercate, 24th May 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP and Ducati today announce a global collaboration, that sees the Italian motorcycle manufacturer choose RISE with SAP to enable an important business transformation, covering key business processes.

The collaboration is underpinned by a shared desire to improve and enrich the experiences of passionate Ducati customers through innovation excellence and cutting-edge products and services.

Technology and innovation are essential elements in Ducati’s DNA. With SAP, the Italian company aims to be at the forefront, and its intent is to create an intelligent business network with suppliers and partners, extending the digitalization of processes and enhancing the accuracy and timeliness of information. These are necessary steps as Ducati puts passionate customers at the center of its business, and to respond effectively and efficiently to an increasingly complex global supply system.

To achieve these goals, Ducati will also adopt the SAP Commerce Cloud solution for Ducati’s online business management and SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) for agile supply chain planning, that will lead to an extended and integrated digital supply chain.

“Our passionate customers have always been at the center of the company strategy, and we try to offer them the best possible experience in the world of two wheels. We rely heavily on innovation and technology to be at the forefront of our business processes, given our focus on product development, “said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Supply chains are increasingly complex and have been subject to transformation in recent years. Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow Ducati to make the supply chain even more flexible, reactive and integrated, connecting the needs of the “Ducatisti” better and better to the logic of supply and production”.

“The Ducati brand is synonymous with excellence and is known all over the world for the quality of its products and for the competitiveness it expresses in every race. Ducati has the highest standards for their Customer’s Experience and operates a sophisticated Supply Chain, therefore end-to-end process integration and high availability are essential. By combining our strengths and bringing all our innovative know-how with CX, Supply Chain and RISE with SAP, we could not be prouder to be on this business transformation journey together. Customer Experience today represents everything, and Ducati wants to put CX even more at the center of its operations”, commented Emmanuel Raptopoulos, President, EMEA South SAP. “Working alongside Ducati in the MotoGP world championship as Official Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team is a tremendous honor for SAP. The power and excellence of Ducati motorcycles, combined with the best of SAP innovation, are a winning combination”.

The collaboration between the two companies also extends to the world of racing, an area in which technological development and innovation have always been driven to excellence. SAP joins the Official Partners of the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP for the 2022 season.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. – A Sole Shareholder Company – A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Ducati factory is located in Bologna’s Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: DesertX, Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, Panigale, Streetfighter, SuperSport. In 2015, Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. In 2020, Ducati unveiled the Multistrada V4, the world’s first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar, which with its technology marks a new milestone for the world of two wheels. Ducati iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2021, Ducati delivered 59.447 bikes to customers. Ducati competes in both MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. The Company has been racing in the MotoGP category since 2003 and has won the Constructors’ World Title in 2007, 2020 and 2021 and the Teams’ World Title in 2007 and 2021. Furthermore, Ducati was World Champion in the 2007 season, winning also the Riders’ Title. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturer’s Titles and 14 Rider’s Titles.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

