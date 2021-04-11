DStv Tailored Bundles Unveiled
Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Airtel Uganda, the Smartphone Network and MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment, have today announced a partnership to offer television viewing internet bundles that will make it possible for DStv subscribers on the Airtel network to watch DStv on the DStv App.

The DStv tailored Bundles will enable DStv customers who have the DStv App access and stream live content anywhere at any time without using their normal surfing bundles effective today, 9th April 2021.

Commenting on the product, Amit Kapur, the Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Uganda reiterated the timeliness of the partnership and product.

“Now more than ever, the relevance of the smartphone is fast evolving to meet the growing customer needs.

Airtel Uganda continues to increase convenience and diversity by diligently innovating products that simplify communications on the Smartphone Network through strategic partnerships like this one.

The DStv App is adding relevance to your smartphone, expanding its use from online streaming to more customized TV viewing” Kapur said.

Unveiling the DStv Smart Data Bundles at a press briefing, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda remarked, “We are excited to yet again unveil a thrilling partnership that will further improve our customers’ viewing experiences, by enabling them to enjoy the DStv App, stream live TV, catch up on premium movies, series and sports anywhere at any time.”

“MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Uganda by enhancing customers’ experiences and our partnership with Airtel Uganda is a step in the right direction to satisfy their needs and preferences.”

The DStv Smart Data Bundles will be accessible to Airtel subscribers who have and those who have not yet downloaded the App.

In addition, bundles will enable streaming at a daily rate of Ushs. 2,000 for 500MB, weekly rate of Ushs. 10,000 for 3.5GB and monthly rate of Ushs. 30,000 for 12GB of data.

The partnership between Airtel Uganda and MultiChoice Uganda comes in handy in fostering a successful technological revolution for customers in Uganda like elsewhere in Africa as they embrace the 4th industrial revolution characterized by the internet, advanced wireless technologies among others.

