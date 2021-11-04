DP World Maputo Opens New Trade Opportunities
Africa Maritime

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Southern Africa – 04 November 2021 – DP World Maputo, has developed and implemented a new and unique supply chain solution that provides Southern African importers of fertilizer, and other similar commodities, an effective and reliable option using Maputo Corridor. 

The new solution is another example of DP World Maputo, which has the concession to manage, develop, and operate the container terminal at the Port of Maputo, being able to provide Southern African hinterland customers with an efficient and reliable trade route that promotes economic development in the region. 

The Port of Maputo is already established as an important export gateway for various bulk mineral commodities, which are currently delivered from South Africa.

This presents a unique opportunity for South African fertilizer importers, to take advantage of the high trucking capacity returning empty to South Africa. 

Together with the Maputo Intermodal Container Depot (MICD), DP World Maputo has implemented a solution where transit import containers are unloaded at DP World Maputo’s container terminal, the cargo de-stuffed and cross-docked into waiting for tipper trucks at MICD.

It is then moved in bond to South Africa, with final clearance done en route at Lebombo/Komatipoort, and moved directly to the customer’s door for final delivery. 

The successful implementation of this new transit import product highlights DP World’s commitment to providing the South African hinterland an efficient and reliable logistics gateway.

Through the ongoing investments in our Maputo Container Terminal, Komatipoort Dry Port, and MICD, DP World is actively promoting trade with its ability to provide dynamic end-to-end logistics solutions.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

