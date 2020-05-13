Dubai based maritime company DP World is targeting to distribute food across Somaliland for the next ten days.
Agribusiness Industry Maritime

DP World distributes food supplies to the needy across Somaliland

EABW EditorComment(0)

Dubai based maritime company DP World is targeting to distribute food across Somaliland for the next ten days.

The distribution is set to reach up to 9,000 families according to the DP World Berbera CEO, Supachai Wattanaveerachai.

Already distribution has started in Cerigabo in the east of the country and will go as far as Borama.

Other areas include Lasanod, Caynabo, Burco, Gabiley, Saylac, Berbera and the Somaliland capital Hargeisa.

Wattanaveerachai said: “At DP World we have been working tirelessly over the past weeks, in close cooperation with our headquarters in Dubai, to support Somaliland in the face of the global onslaught from COVID-19.

“ We have provided emergency ventilators, protective equipment for medical staff, critical pharmaceuticals and essential testing kits.

“This special initiative with food baskets during the Holy Month allows us to reach out right across Somaliland, far beyond our local community in Berbera.

“All our communities in Somaliland deserve constant support, as they are all playing a key role in the country’s development.

“Ramadan also allows us a chance to reconnect with our closest family members to break our fast together, while maintaining strict social distancing measures, and to reflect on those who are perhaps less fortunate than ourselves,” Wattanaveerachai added.

DP World is already working with Somaliland in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with medical supplies.

The supplies include ventilators for life support, intubation kits and significant quantities of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other emergency staff.

They also include protective gloves, medical masks, face shields, and gowns. The supplies are sourced from various countries including the United Arab Emirates.

The shipments will also include large quantities of vital medicines, 5,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The report named: ‘Wild at heart. The Cruelty of the exotic pet trade’ indicates that major European airlines are enabling exotic pet trade despite making commitments to combat wildlife trafficking.
Industry Travel

Airlines Facilitating Illegal Wildlife Trade, says Report

EABW Editor

Wild animals are at the verge extinction due to illegal wildlife pet trade across borders, something that is negatively impacting tourism and peoples’ health, a new report has revealed. An investigation report by World Animal Protect (WAP) shows that millions of wild animals, including parrots, are being captured from their habitats or born into captivity […]

The African Development Bank alongside Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) and GuarantCo, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Co-Guarantee Platform
Africa Industry

AfDB, Global Financial Institutions Launch First-ever Co-Guarantee Platform

EABW Editor

The African Development Bank alongside Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) and GuarantCo, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Co-Guarantee Platform (CGP). This initiative, the first of its kind and being promoted by the Bank, was signed on the first day of […]

A Kenya workers union doesn’t want Kenya Airways’ taking over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Industry Travel

Workers Union protests Kenya Airways’ takeover of Jomo Kenyatta Airport

EABW Editor

A Kenya workers union doesn’t want Kenya Airways’ taking over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has promised to go on strike next week, saying the planned takeover of JKIA by KQ will render them jobless. “Pursuant to the Labour Relations Act of 2007, part X section 76, we are issuing […]