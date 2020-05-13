DP World distributes food supplies to the needy across Somaliland

Dubai based maritime company DP World is targeting to distribute food across Somaliland for the next ten days.

The distribution is set to reach up to 9,000 families according to the DP World Berbera CEO, Supachai Wattanaveerachai.

Already distribution has started in Cerigabo in the east of the country and will go as far as Borama.

Other areas include Lasanod, Caynabo, Burco, Gabiley, Saylac, Berbera and the Somaliland capital Hargeisa.

Wattanaveerachai said: “At DP World we have been working tirelessly over the past weeks, in close cooperation with our headquarters in Dubai, to support Somaliland in the face of the global onslaught from COVID-19.

“ We have provided emergency ventilators, protective equipment for medical staff, critical pharmaceuticals and essential testing kits.

“This special initiative with food baskets during the Holy Month allows us to reach out right across Somaliland, far beyond our local community in Berbera.

“All our communities in Somaliland deserve constant support, as they are all playing a key role in the country’s development.

“Ramadan also allows us a chance to reconnect with our closest family members to break our fast together, while maintaining strict social distancing measures, and to reflect on those who are perhaps less fortunate than ourselves,” Wattanaveerachai added.

DP World is already working with Somaliland in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 with medical supplies.

The supplies include ventilators for life support, intubation kits and significant quantities of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other emergency staff.

They also include protective gloves, medical masks, face shields, and gowns. The supplies are sourced from various countries including the United Arab Emirates.

The shipments will also include large quantities of vital medicines, 5,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO