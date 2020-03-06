The Shilling’s movement was restricted within tight ranges as calm continued to engulf the local FX market on Thursday.
Markets

Dollar wavers to a fresh eight-week low after U.S Treasury yields fell

EABW EditorComment(1)

The Shilling’s movement was restricted within tight ranges as calm continued to engulf the local FX market on Thursday.

A state of equilibrium permeated as trivial dollar inflows matched corporate demand for foreign currency, leaving the USDUGX pair tucked within the current range of 3700-3720 band.

As dollar demand eases in the coming days, the local unit is likely to be supported by foreign currency inflows as corporates start to settle their tax obligations.

The greenback faltered to a fresh eight-week low after U.S treasury yields fell to new lows resulting in a contraction in volumes of one of the trendiest carry trades globally.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, for example, has posted a decline of 66 basis points in just 11 sessions.

Auxiliary pressure was also exerted on the buck by reports that traders have begun pricing in further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in their next meeting, later this month, and subsequently in April as it attempts to create a buffer for the economy from the effects of Covid19.

The Euro sprung over the dollar on the back of increased sell out of the dollar amid declines in U.S treasury yields allowing it to post gains of 1.9 % for the week, the largest jump since June 2017.

The British pound was also unrelenting in its dominance against the greenback, gaining a further 0.7% in yesterday’s trading, owing to Andrew Bailey’s remarks that the Bank of England does not intend to implement an emergency rate cut like its U.S counterpart.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Uganda shilling appreciated further against the U.S. dollar in yesterday’s session lifted by a sell-off wave as commercial banks sought to trim their hard currency positions.
Markets

Shilling edges high on increased dollar inflows

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling edged higher against the greenback on Wednesday amid increased dollar inflows from commodity exporters and waning hard currency demand by the corporates. The home unit was up by 10 shillings, closing within the 3715/3735 range as late buck sell off by interbank players lent more support. We expect a similar narrative in […]

Industry Markets

COMESA SG’s Mandate Extended Pending Successor’s Appointment

EABW Editor

BY EABW REPORTER LUSAKA, ZAMBIA- The COMESA Bureau of the Authority of Heads of State and Government has extended the contract of the Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya, until his successor assumes duty. This is contained in a letter signed by the current Chair of the Authority, President Hery RAJAONARIMAMPIANINA of Madagascar. According to the letter, […]

The Uganda shilling extends week’s gain against U.S. dollar on Friday
Markets

The Uganda shilling extends week’s gain against U.S. dollar on Friday

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling extends week’s gain against U.S. dollar on Friday The Uganda shilling extends week’s gain against U.S. dollar on Friday helped by dollar inflows from charities and downcast demand from commercial banks and corporates as the latter settled tax obligations. The local unit end the week stronger against the U.S. dollar at the […]