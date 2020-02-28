The upbeat momentum of the USDUGX pair remained sound yesterday, dragging the local unit to new lows.
Markets

Dollar retreats as coronavirus fallout raises expectations of rate cut

EABW EditorComment(0)

The upbeat momentum of the USDUGX pair remained sound yesterday, dragging the local unit to new lows.

The shilling has been drifting south versus the greenback in the last couple of days on account of buoyant dollar appetite amid a shortage of foreign currency inflows, high liquidity conditions, as well as bearish sentiments surrounding the local currency.

This remained the case in yesterday’s session, with the pair pushing back above the 3720 hurdle.

Further depreciation of the home unit is still on the cards in the short run, although the downside may be capped somewhat, should the current levels spur some foreign currency.

The dollar fell on Thursday as Treasury yields continued to plumb new lows and investors bet the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to offset the impact of a spreading coronavirus.

Expectations for a European Central Bank rate cut have also risen: money markets are now pricing in a more than 80% chance of a 10 basis point rate cut in July.

The euro bounced half a percent higher holding at $1.0939on dovish Fed expectations. Focus shifts to German jobs and inflation data and the US Personal Spending number that could influence the pair.

Elsewhere the pound rose to $1.2942. The new round of talks between Britain and the EU is scheduled to start on Monday, but comments from both sides suggest their views on the scope of a free-trade agreement differ greatly.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Uganda shilling continued its bullish trajectory against the dollar in Thursday’s trading session, boosted by ample dollar supply.
Markets

 U.S. dollar higher on trade talks developments

EABW Editor

The Uganda Shilling recouped some of its losses against the greenback on Friday backed by dollar inflows from corporate players as well as position squaring by traders ahead of the weekend. Subdued market activity characterized the session for the better part of the day. A late afternoon dollar sell-off by the corporate and interbank sectors […]

Markets

MARKETS: The shilling closed the week strong against USD

EABW Editor

KAMPALA, Uganda–The Uganda shilling was unchanged against the U.S dollar at last week’s close, supported by hard currency inflows from commodity exporters amidst waning importer and interbank demand. The USDUGX duet was detained within the 3685/3705 levels. This week, market sentiment alludes to a relatively stable pair as mid-month tax payments offer support to the […]

The local Foreign Exchange market was quiet yesterday, with evenly matched trades keeping volatility at a minimum.
Markets

Improved foreign currency inflows boost Shilling performance

EABW Editor

The tide turned in the Uganda Shilling’s favour in yesterday’s trading session as a result of improved foreign currency inflows. A lack of dollar demand for most part of the day coupled with increased corporate activity on the supply counter exerted downward pressure on the USD-UGX currency pair to close 5 shillings lower by session’s […]