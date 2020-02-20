The home unit remained well supported against the dollar on Wednesday, holding on to gains garnered in the previous day.
Markets

Dollar nears 3-year highs as Fed Sees Rates on Hold ‘for a Time

EABW EditorComment(0)

The home unit remained well supported against the dollar on Wednesday, holding on to gains garnered in the previous day.

Trivial dollar demand from importers was sufficiently met by ample foreign currency inflows from various sectors of the economy, leaving the local currency unchanged at the 3660- 3690 bracket from the previous close.

Devoid of any major market-moving events, we expect the shilling to continue trading within these elevated levels.

The U.S. dollar remained near three-year highs on Wednesday, underpinned by better-than-expected

economic data. The greenback had a muted reaction to the minutes of the Federal Reserve January meeting, which suggesting interest rates will likely be on hold for a time.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, rose to 99.52, touching its highest level since May 2017.

The euro traded at $1.0810, close to its lowest since April 2017. The common currency managed to stabilize, but the sentiment remains weak after disappointing economic data sent it crashing through closely-watched support levels.

Sterling fell to $1.294 on Wednesday as market sentiment is caught between optimism about the economy and pessimism about Britain’s talks with the European Union for a free trade deal.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Uganda shilling movement against the U.S. dollar remained constrained within a band of 3660-3680 in Wednesday’s session.
Markets

U.S. dollar rises after Trump, Ukraine transcript released

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling movement against the U.S. dollar remained constrained within a band of 3660-3680 in Wednesday’s session. The session saw little activity across the counters that just about evened out on the day, with foreign currency demand edging supply to push the local unit 3 shillings lower. The USDUGX currency pair is likely to […]

A persistent lack of dollar demand continued to boost the performance of the shilling against the dollar on Tuesday.
Markets

Uganda Shilling advances marginally against greenback

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling advanced marginally against the greenback in yesterday session closing at the 3750/3770 bracket. The FX counters witnessed an upsurge in foreign currency as increased flows from the charity organizations and exporters dwarfed dwindling demand from corporate players, supporting the shilling to a stronger close. As flows remain the main determinant on the […]

The Uganda shilling recouped some of its losses against the greenback yesterday backed by end month flows from merchant exporters.
Markets

Uganda Shilling recovers losses against greenback

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling recouped some of its losses against the greenback yesterday backed by end month flows from merchant exporters. Commercial banks quoted the local unit at the 3660/3680 bracket stronger than previous close. Ahead of the weekend, we expect a range bound session within the 3660/3700 band amid high levels of liquidity in the […]