The shilling caught a break from the recent pressure, gaining some ground versus its American counterpart.
Markets

Dollar in demand as safe haven

EABW EditorComment(1)

The shilling caught a break from the recent pressure, gaining some ground versus its American counterpart.

Activity started off rapidly earlier in the day but picked up later with most players lightening their dollar positions.

Foreign currency inflows from investors following the settlements from the just concluded 3yr and 10yr bond auction, also supported the local unit, lifting it 25 shillings higher than previous close.

Ahead of the weekend, indications are that the market may hold out at the current range within 3710-3760 before committing to a fresh direction.

The dollar rose to its highest level in more than three years on Thursday on higher demand as the dash for cash continued at a time when investors are concerned about potential liquidity issues despite the latest efforts from the Federal Reserve to calm investor fears.

The single currency continued to suffer losses against the US Dollar trading at the 1.0700 levels despite the bloc’s central bank announcing a ‘Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme’ which were largely overlooked by traders who continued to flock to USD.

The pound, meanwhile, remained close to session lows of $1.1475 after the Bank of England on Thursday slashed rates and expanded its bond-buying program, ramping up its efforts to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Markets

Digital credit scoring way to more affordable microloans in EAC

EABW Editor

NAIROBI, Kenya– More than 2.5 billion people around the world, many of them in Africa, lack formal identification that enables them access to financial and government services, this is according to the United Nations and the ID2020 project. What’s more, less than 10% of adults in low and middle-income countries are on file in public […]

Markets

aYo micro-insurance solution grows to a million customers

EABW Editor

KAMPALA, Uganda–aYo Uganda has hit one million customers in less than 2 years of existence in Uganda. With a joint venture between MTN and MMI Holdings, aYo was formulated to have a strong focus on delivering micro-insurance solutions across the African continent. While addressing the media at kati- kati Restaurant, the Chief Executive Officer aYo […]

Industry Markets

StanChart voted Best Performing Bank in selling Government Securities

EABW Editor

BY PAUL TENTENA KAMPALA, UGANDA- The Governor Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has recognized Standard Chartered (StanChart) Bank Uganda as the Best Performing Commercial Bank in selling Government Securities for the month of May 2018. The award was handed out after the Governor’s monthly meeting with the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) – an umbrella […]