The local foreign exchange market experienced calm on Thursday with the Uganda shilling trading within a narrow band against the U.S. unit.
Markets

Dollar holds gains amid fresh U.S.-China tensions

EABW EditorComment(0)

The local foreign exchange market experienced calm on Thursday with the Uganda shilling trading within a narrow band against the U.S. unit.

Paltry dollar inflows just about matched demand for foreign currency from the corporate sector and left the USDUGX currency pair a mere 3 shillings higher by the closing bell.

The pair is likely to trade within the latest trading range albeit with a bearish tinge as we anticipate end month activity to gradually pick up on the foreign currency demand counter.

The dollar held gains against major currencies as worries about renewed diplomatic tensions between the United States and China supported safe-haven demand for the greenback.

Sino-U.S. relations have soured yet again over a broad range of issues, including China’s treatment of the former British colony of Hong Kong and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing risk aversion to spread.

EUR/USD felt a pull of gravity with the American dollar drawing haven bids amid fears that China’s decision to impose new Hong Kong security law would lead to major US-China tussle.

The currency pair is trading near $1.0935 at press time, representing a 0.13% drop on the day, having faced rejection at 1.10 in yesterday’s trade session.

Elsewhere, sterling has continued to weaken, weighed by apparent difficulties in Brexit trade negotiations with the EU as well as the prospect of negative interest rates given the likely depth of the economic slowdown ahead.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Ecobank Chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh (2nd from left) opens the London Stock Exchange with Group CEO Ade Ayeyemi (3rd from left)
Industry Markets

Ecobank issues $500million Eurobond on London Stock Exchange

EABW Editor

Following its successful $500 million Eurobond issuance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, was hosted by the London Stock Exchange to a market opening ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of the Eurobond on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) main market. The bond was oversubscribed with strong demand from […]

The shilling waffled to the weaker side by the closing bell yesterday as demand for the greenback dominated the trading session.
Markets

Dollar trickles lower as U.S., China sign trade deal

EABW Editor

The shilling waffled to the weaker side by the closing bell yesterday as demand for the greenback dominated the trading session. Foreign currency inflows that gave the home unit a boost earlier in the day seemed to have fizzled out leaving the home unit weighed down by reviving dollar appetite from interbank players. Looking ahead, […]

A persistent lack of dollar demand continued to boost the performance of the shilling against the dollar on Tuesday.
Markets

Uganda shilling touches recent highs against dollar

EABW Editor

The USDUGX pair’s trundle downwards continued on Friday with the local unit touching recent highs versus the dollar. The dollar sell-off recently witnessed continued in early session, with the home unit settling at the lower end of recent ranges by the end of the day, supported by foreign currency inflows from various sectors of the […]