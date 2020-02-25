Overall market lethargy left the Uganda shilling trading flat against the U.S. currency in Monday’s trading session.
Markets

Dollar gives up gains as traders raise bets on Fed rate cut

EABW EditorComment(0)

Overall market lethargy left the Uganda shilling trading flat against the U.S. currency in Monday’s trading session.

Fickle dollar supply by corporate players was evenly matched by a dearth in activity on the foreign currency demand counter that left the home unit stuck within the 3660-3690 trough versus the greenback.

The USDUGX currency pair looks settled, and will probably remain within the present levels in the interim, barring fresh factors coming into play.

The U.S. dollar gave up early-day gains on Monday, pressured by growing investor expectations the Fed could deliver a rate cut sooner rather than later to cushion the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

A rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Iran, Italy, and South Korea over the weekend has increased bets on a near-term Fed rate cut, putting the greenback on the back foot.

The euro rose to $1.0860, but some have downplayed the prospect of a prolonged run higher for the single currency amid signs of a rise on bearish bets on concerns about growth in the Eurozone.

The pound fell to $1.2919 slightly down on the day by 0.22% and despite the US dollar sliding into the lows of the 99 handle. Focus now shifts to March and month-end flows as traders’ position ahead of key events.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Uganda shilling was constrained within the 3695-3715 band in yesterday’s session, with minimal and balanced activity on both the demand and supply counters.
Markets

Shilling movement against US dollar constrained in Monday trading

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling’s movement against the U.S. dollar was constrained within the 3660-3680 band in Monday’s trading session. The session saw minimal activity across the counters that just evened out on the day. The shilling is likely to continue trading within the recent ranges as market continues to witness a stillness in activity. Skewed liquidity […]

The Uganda shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar closing at the 3715/3735 levels amid minimal activity from both corporate firms and commercial banks.
Markets

Uganda Shilling remains marginally stronger than dollar

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar closing at the 3715/3735 levels amid minimal activity from both corporate firms and commercial banks. We see a firm trade for the local unit today in the range of 3710/3750 as forex activity expands amidst balanced liquidity in the money market arena. Bank of Uganda is […]

Low slung greenback demand boosts continued gain of local currency
Markets

Low slung greenback demand boosts continued gain of local currency

EABW Editor

Low slung greenback demand boosts continued gain of local currency: The Uganda shilling continued to gain against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as greenback demand maintained its low slung amidst high liquidity in the money market. The USD/UGX pair leveled at 3660/3680 ranges from 3665/3685 on Wednesday. The Central bank was actively seen in the […]